Another 2023 first-rounder has agreed to his first NFL contract.

According to multiple reports, Giants cornerback Deonte Banks has agreed to terms with the team. The 24th overall pick is the sixth member of the Giants’ draft class to reach a deal, which leaves only second-round center John Michael Schmitz left on the docket.

Banks’ four-year deal is for $13.579 million and the Giants will hold an option for a fifth season.

Banks spent the last four years at Maryland and returned from a shoulder injury to appear in 12 games last season. He had 38 tackles, a half-sack, an interception, and eight passes defensed to close out his college days.

First-round pick Deonte Banks agrees to deal with Giants originally appeared on Pro Football Talk