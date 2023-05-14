The Bills have their entire six-player draft class under contract. They wrapped it up Saturday with the signing of first-rounder Dalton Kincaid, the team announced.

Guard O’Cyrus Torrence (second round), linebacker Dorian Williams (third round), receiver Justin Shorter (fifth round), guard Nick Broeker (seventh round) and cornerback Alex Austin (seventh round) signed Thursday.

The Bills traded up two spots to jump the Cowboys and pick Kincaid, a Utah tight end, with the 25th overall pick.

Kincaid led FBS tight ends with eight touchdowns and finished his three-year career with 16. He played his first two seasons at the University of San Diego, where he led all FCS tight ends in yards per catch in 2019 with 18.98 yards.

Kincaid will join Dawson Knox as the top options at the position for the Bills.

First-round pick Dalton Kincaid signs, wrapping up Bills’ draft class originally appeared on Pro Football Talk