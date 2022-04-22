First round mock draft ahead of next weekend’s festivities

It is almost that time of year once again. The three-day NFL draft event that will take place from Apr. 28-30 at Caesar’s Forum in Paradise, Nevada.

This is where many players will achieve their dream of playing in the NFL, at least this will be the first step as they await that phone call from their new teams.

We take a look at the full first-round of selections prior to the NFL draft. For this exercise, we didn’t utilize any trades. Take a look at each prospect and where we project them to head as they begin their NFL careers this upcoming season.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Selection: Evan Neal, Offensive Tackle, Alabama Crimson Tide

Let’s keep it simple. The Jacksonville Jaguars need to protect their investment with quarterback Trevor Lawrence. While the trending pick might be to go defensive line, we roll with the offensive line.

Detroit Lions

Selection: Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan Wolverines

The Detroit Lions need help at plenty of positions and since there is no clear-cut quarterback option, they should go with the best player available. Hutchinson will give them an immediate boost off the edge.

Houston Texans

Selection: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon Ducks

Much like the Lions, the Houston Texans are in need of help in plenty of spots. Here we go with a pass rusher that can be a game-changer at the position. The former Duck feels like a no-brainer decision at No. 3.

New York Jets

Selection: Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia Bulldogs

In the first of their two picks in the top 10, the New York Jets go with the best defender available. Walker can immediately give Robert Saleh’s defense a boost off the edge.

New York Giants

Selection: Ikem Ekwonu, Offensive Tackle, North Carolina State Wolfpack

The New York Giants seem to believe in quarterback Daniel Jones for some reason. If that is indeed the case the team needs an offensive tackle opposite of former UGA OT Andrew Thomas. Ekwonu could be a step in the right direction as the Giants look to turn around their fortunes of the last several seasons.

Carolina Panthers

Selection: Malik Willis, Quarterback, Liberty Flames

The Carolina Panthers missed out on the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes and their fallback option could be Baker Mayfield. However, if they whiff again, the best option might be taking Willis at No. 6.

New York Giants

Selection: Kyle Hamilton, Safety, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Once again we have the Giants who need playmakers on the football field. After looking to secure a top offensive tackle with their first pick, adding Hamilton to the backend will help deal with some of the offenses in the NFC East.

Atlanta Falcons

Selection: Kenny Pickett, Quarterback, Pittsburgh Panthers

The Atlanta Falcons unloaded their high-priced quarterback Matt Ryan to the Colts and now are in need of a quarterback. The Falcons whiffed on the Watson deal and now will look to address the need in the draft. Pickett could come in immediately and compete with Marcus Mariota and Feleipe Franks.

Seattle Seahawks

Selection: Charles Cross, Offensive Tackle, Mississippi State Bulldogs

The Seattle Seahawks’ biggest need is the offensive line once again. As they begin the post-Russell Wilson era, the team needs to give their new quarterback some protection. Cross definitely checks that box.

New York Jets

Selection: Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, Cornerback, Cincinnati Bearcats

Once again the Jets are on the clock and they should focus on one of the top cornerbacks available with Gardner. This gives them their second defensive selection in the top 10 that could help a defense that gave up the third-most passing yards in the NFL and allowed 29.6 points per game. That ranked dead last.

Washington Commanders

Selection: Trevor Penning, Offensive Tackle, Northern Iowa Panthers

The Washington Commanders come to the podium looking for help in a variety of spots. However, for this selection, we are looking at the offensive line to help pave the way in the running game and keep their quarterback off the turf. Penning could help man one of the tackle spots in 2022.

Minnesota Vikings

Selection: Derek Stingley Jr, Cornerback, LSU Tigers

When it comes to the Minnesota Vikings, they need to help the backend of their defense. Who better to snag than one of the top cornerbacks with Stingley. He has dealt with some injuries over the last couple of seasons, but when he is one there aren’t much better.

Houston Texans

Selection: Drake London, Wide Receiver, USC Trojans

With the second section for Houston in the top 15, the team takes aim at an offensive piece with wide receiver Drake London. Given that the Texans are heading into the season with plenty of holes, London is perhaps the best player available at a position of need.

Baltimore Ravens

Selection: Jordan Davis, Defensive Tackle, Georgia Bulldogs

When it comes to defensive line play, the Baltimore Ravens know a thing or two. That is why adding Jordan Davis would come as a shock to no one. They have been depleted upfront through free agency and Davis could be the dominant nose tackle moving forward.

Philadelphia Eagles

Selection: Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver, Ohio State Buckeyes

The Philadelphia Eagles added former Heisman Trophy winner Devonta Smith last season and this year we are looking at Garrett Wilson to become the next addition. The team needs more offensive weapons to help compete with the top teams in the NFL. Plus it never “hurts” to give Jalen more weapons on offense.

New Orleans Saints

Selection: Chris Olave, Wide Receiver, Ohio State Buckeyes

The New Orleans Saints have a weak wide receiver group beyond Michael Thomas. Olave is one of the best route runners in the class and he would immediately improve the group in the Big Easy.

Los Angeles Chargers

Selection: Devonte Wyatt, Defensive Tackle, Georgia Bulldogs

The Los Angeles Chargers could go wide receiver here to make a dangerous trio but Wyatt sitting there at No. 17 would be difficult to pass up. He gives them a dynamic defensive tackle who can stop the run and get to the passer.

Philadelphia Eagles

Selection: Devin Lloyd, Linebacker, Utah Utes

The Eagles’ second selection gives them the best linebacker in the class. A dynamic player, who could fill a variety of roles on the defense. Lloyd isn’t going to be the swiss army knife that Micah Parsons was in his rookie season, but he could have quite the impact for a defense in need of playmakers at all three levels.

New Orleans Saints

Selection: Tyler Smith, Offensive Tackle, Tulsa Golden Hurricanes

The Saints already addressed their need at wide receiver and can shift focus to finding offensive line help. They have a need at offensive tackle with Terron Armstead now suiting up for the Miami Dolphins. Smith can be a bit raw but has tremendous upside, athletically he stands out on film.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Selection: Desmond Ridder, Quarterback, Cincinnati Bearcats

After 18 seasons in the NFL, Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement. Now the Pittsburgh Steelers are in need of a quarterback, this just feels like a bad year to need one. Still, Ridder gives them a dual-threat behind center that head coach Mike Tomlin can mold.

New England Patriots

Selection: Zion Johnson, Offensive Guard, Boston College Eagles

This feels like one of the easier selections to project. The New England Patriots have a glaring need at offensive guard and none have come off the board at this time. Johnson checks the box for the best player available at a position of need for Bill Bellichick.

Green Bay Packers

Selection: Treylon Burks, Wide Receiver, Arkansas Razorbacks

After unloading their top wide receiver to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Green Bay Packers have a glaring need at the position. Along with the offensive line and a pass rusher. However, Burks would give the offense a weapon that could take on a variety of roles.

Arizona Cardinals

Selection: Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State Seminoles

The Arizona Cardinals‘ best pass rusher left for the Raiders, which leaves the team with a noticeable hole. They also need a wide receiver but with Johnson on the board, it is difficult to bypass him for a receiver. Johnson could be a three-down player for the defense.

Dallas Cowboys

Selection: Tyler Linderbaum, Center, Iowa Hawkeyes

The Dallas Cowboys need to address their offensive line at center and left guard. They have tried a couple of different options at center but they were not as successful. Linderbaum gives them an immediate upgrade at the position.

Buffalo Bills

Selection: Andrew Booth Jr, Cornerback, Clemson Tigers

The needs list for the Buffalo Bills includes cornerback, wide receiver, and running back. While they could go with Breece Hall, Booth would fill a bigger need with Levi Wallace leaving in free agency and the availability of Tre’Davious White early on being up in the air. Booth can play the boundary and help the secondary until White is good to go.

Tennessee Titans

Selection: Jameson Williams, Wide Receiver, Alabama Crimson Tide

The Tennessee Titans need offensive line help but they also need to fill the void across from A.J. Brown. Williams can fill in immediately once he is clear to return to action after surgery to repair his torn ACL. Williams has the ability to be a game-breaker and Ryan Tannehill could use more of that on offense.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Selection: Kenyon Green, Offensive Guard, Texas A&M Aggies

The offensive line should be a the top of the list for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team could use some help on the left side of the offensive line. With Green still on the board, the Bucs can fix their issue on the interior of the line after the sudden retirement of Ali Marpet.

Green Bay Packers

Selection: George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue Boilermakers

With the Packers’ first selection in the opening round, we addressed wide receiver. In the second pick, the team can address their need for a pass rusher. Karlaftis can fill the void left by Za’Darius Smith’s departure.

Kansas City Chiefs

Selection: Dax Hill, Safety, Michigan Wolverines

When it comes to the first of back-to-back picks for the Kansas City Chiefs, defensive back should be on their minds. Tyrann Mathieu wasn’t in their plans as they opted to go with Justin Reid. The question is will they sign Juan Thornhill to an extension or go another route? Dax Hill could be that other route if they so choose. The Chiefs do need to address their secondary, which is why a safety could be the selection for them.

Kansas City Chiefs

Selection: Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State Nittany Lions

After taking a safety with the first pick, the focus turns to a wide receiver or perhaps an edge defender. Ebiketie is ripe for the picking here. The Chiefs are known for offense but they could use the help at pass rusher on defense. Ebiketie could be a better option than a wide receiver, given that Kansas City lacks a solid pass rusher aside from Frank Clark.

Cincinnati Bengals

Selection: Trent McDuffie, Cornerback, Washington Huskies

The Cincinnati Bengals did their job this offseason by addressing the pass protection issues but could use an interior lineman. The other big concern is in the secondary at cornerback. McDuffie could slide in and help them on the boundary.

Detroit Lions

Selection: Matt Corral, Quarterback, Ole Miss Rebels

The Lions addressed the pass rusher need at the top of the draft with Aidan Hutchinson, but now we shift to the offensive side of the ball. While Detroit could use a receiver, the quarterback is a must for the team. Jared Goff is likely not the future in the Motor City and Corral could sit for a year before taking over.

