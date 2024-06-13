First round matchups for Players Era Festival revealed

Rutgers basketball has found out their opponent for the first-ever Players Era Festival. The Festival, set for Thanksgiving week, will provide each team with at least $1 million in name, image, and likeness opportunities outside of the competition.

On Wednesday, ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas, revealed that Rutgers will take on Notre Dame, For Rutgers, this will be a chance to showcase a talented freshman class on the national stage.

(And some revenge for their last NCAA Tournament appearance where Notre Dame won in the play-in game).

Here is the breakdown of the Player Era Festival match-ups:

Matchups for the Players Era Festival where each team gets $1M in NIL money, via @JayBilas

Houston vs. Alabama

Rutgers vs. Notre Dame

San Diego State vs. Texas A&M

Oregon vs. Creightonhttps://t.co/JgTIQ0dga2

— Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) June 12, 2024

This upcoming season Rutgers lineup will include freshmen such as Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper. That duo has raised expectations in Piscataway, with sights on an appearance in the Men’s NCAA Tournament. Against Notre Dame, Rutgers will be tested as the Fighting Irish will have a lot to prove following a disappointing 2023-2024 campaign.

While the festival is still months away, it is expected to grow next year into an even larger field.

