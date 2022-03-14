First-round March Madness matchups for potential Houston Rockets draft picks

With the 2021-22 NBA regular season nearing its conclusion, there isn’t a lot left to play for in Houston — at least not in terms of wins and losses. The Rockets (17-51) have the league’s worst record, so the priority is developing prospects like rookies Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun.

Fortunately, with the NCAA Tournament and March Madness (bracket) just around the corner, there is some more competitive basketball that Houston fans can enjoy — and with connections to the Rockets.

Next season, as a result of their on-court struggles, the Rockets are set to have at least two new rookies joining their young core. Houston owns their own first-round draft pick in 2022, as well as one from Brooklyn as a result of the January 2021 blockbuster trade for James Harden.

With the Brooklyn pick tracking to be in the middle of the first round, the options for that selection are almost limitless, at this stage. However, the Houston pick is coming into focus, since only two other teams (Detroit and Orlando) are within three games of the Rockets for the worst record. If they finish in the bottom three, the absolute lowest Houston could fall as a result of the May 2022 draft lottery is No. 7 overall.

As a result, assuming the pick isn’t traded, it’s probably a safe assumption that Houston selects someone who is in the top 10 among current draft projections. From our latest consensus NBA mock draft, here’s a look at the season statistics of those top prospects and how to watch their opening NCAA Tournament games on Thursday or Friday.

No. 1: Jabari Smith, Auburn

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Auburn: Big, Freshman, 6-10

Jabari Smith 2021-22 statistics: 17.1 points (43.7% FG, 42.8% on 3-pointers), 7.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists in 28.4 minutes

First NCAA tournament game: (2) Auburn vs. (15) Jacksonville State, 11:40 CDT on Friday, truTV

No. 2: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

Gonzaga: Big, Freshman, 7-1

Chet Holmgren 2021-22 statistics: 14.2 points (61.0% FG, 41.2% on 3-pointers), 9.6 rebounds, 3.6 blocks in 26.9 minutes

First NCAA tournament game: (1) Gonzaga vs. (16) Georgia State, 3:15 CDT on Thursday, TNT

No. 3: Paulo Banchero, Duke

Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Duke: Big, Freshman, 6-10

Paolo Banchero 2021-22 statistics: 17.0 points (47.4% FG, 30.6% on 3-pointers), 7.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists in 32.4 minutes

First NCAA tournament game: (2) Duke vs. (15) Cal State Fullerton, 6:10 p.m. CDT on Friday, CBS

No. 4: Jaden Ivey, Purdue

Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Purdue: Guard, Sophomore, 6-4

Jaden Ivey 2021-22 statistics: 17.3 points (46.0% FG, 36.8% on 3-pointers), 4.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists in 31.1 minutes

First NCAA tournament game: (3) Purdue vs. (14) Yale, 1:00 p.m. CDT on Friday, TBS

No. 5: Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Wisconsin: Guard, Sophomore, 6-5

Johnny Davis 2021-22 statistics: 19.7 points (43.4% FG, 31.7% on 3-pointers), 8.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists in 34.0 minutes

First NCAA tournament game: (3) Wisconsin vs. (14) Colgate, 8:50 p.m. CDT on Friday, TBS

No. 6: Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona

Photo by Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona: Wing, Sophomore, 6-6

Bennedict Mathurin 2021-22 statistics: 17.4 points (46.0% FG, 37.6% on 3-pointers), 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists in 32.1 minutes

First NCAA tournament game: (1) Arizona vs. (16) Bryant-Wright State winner, 6:27 p.m. CDT on Friday, truTV

No. 7: Keegan Murray, Iowa

Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Iowa: Big, Sophomore, 6-8

Keegan Murray 2021-22 statistics: 23.7 points (56.0% FG, 40.6% on 3-pointers), 8.6 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.3 steals in 31.5 minutes

First NCAA tournament game: (5) Iowa vs. (12) Richmond, 2:10 p.m. CDT on Thursday, truTV

No. 8: Jalen Duren, Memphis

Photo by Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Memphis: Big, Freshman, 6-10

Jalen Duren 2021-22 statistics: 12.2 points (62.1% FG), 8.0 rebounds, 2.2 blocks in 25.0 minutes

First NCAA tournament game: (9) Memphis vs. (8) Boise State, 12:45 p.m. CDT on Thursday, TNT

No. 9: AJ Griffin, Duke

Photo by Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Duke: Wing, Freshman, 6-8

AJ Griffin 2021-22 statistics: 10.4 points (50.2% FG, 46.7% on 3-pointers), 3.8 rebounds in 23.1 minutes

First NCAA tournament game: (2) Duke vs. (15) Cal State Fullerton, 6:10 p.m. CDT on Friday, CBS

No. 10: TyTy Washington, Kentucky

AP Photo/Michael Woods

Kentucky: Guard, Freshman, 6-3

TyTy Washington 2021-22 statistics: 12.8 points (45.9% FG, 34.7% on 3-pointers), 4.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds in 29.1 minutes

First NCAA tournament game: (2) Kentucky vs. (15) Saint Peter’s, 6:10 p.m. CDT on Thursday, CBS

