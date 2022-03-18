First-round knockout: UNC hits Marquette with record 3s, produces NCAA Tournament history

North Carolina forward Brady Manek dunks against Marquette on his way to a season-high 28 points Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The black eye that formed on the right side of Brady Manek’s face became nothing of an accurate visual representation for North Carolina’s opener in the NCAA Tournament.

Except to convey that a beatdown took place.

The Tar Heels delivered a 95-63 pounding of Marquette on Thursday at Dickies Arena, a first-round knockout powered by their NCAA school-record 13 successful 3-pointers that produced the most lopsided game between eighth- and ninth-seeded teams in tournament history.

Brady Manek poured in a season-high 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Caleb Love supplied 23 points as North Carolina left no doubt in comprehensive fashion, thoroughly reversing the one-and-done exit it suffered last March, when Wisconsin routed the Tar Heels to open the tournament.

“It’s the NCAA Tournament,” North Carolina power forward Armando Bacot said Thursday. “We packed five outfits and we didn’t want to go home early. So we decided to go out there and fight and listen to the game plan, and do everything that we’re supposed to do, and we knew we would get this outcome.”

North Carolina (25-9) advanced to a showdown against Baylor, the No. 1 seed in this East Regional, on Saturday in the Round of 32. Baylor bashed 16th-seeded Norfolk State here Thursday, before the No. 8 seed Tar Heels pummeled No. 9 seed Marquette (19-13).

Armando Bacot added 17 points and 10 rebounds, RJ Davis dished out a career-best 12 assists, and Leaky Black chipped in eight assists and seven rebounds, while bottling up Marquette’s primary weapon, Justin Lewis, who struggled to just six points on 2-for-15 shooting from the field.

This report will be updated with more information and comments.

