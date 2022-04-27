First-round draft prospect draws Danielle Hunter comparison

What’s better than one Danielle Hunter?

Two Danielle Hunters.

On the eve of the 2022 NFL draft, one prospect is already being compared to the Minnesota Vikings’ star defensive end, a two-time Pro Bowler who terrorizes quarterbacks for a living.

That player is Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II.

There has been some interesting last-minute chatter surrounding the reigning ACC Defensive Player of the Year, who appears to be climbing the draft board.

In a recent draft notes article, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on Johnson:

“One NFL coordinator calls him the most polished pass-rusher of the entire class. Another coordinator says there are similarities to Danielle Hunter, who has starred for the Vikings.”

The Vikings have been one of the teams mocked as a possible landing spot for the former Seminole at No. 12 on the draft board. Even USA TODAY’s Nate Davis had Johnson going to Minnesota in his recent first-round mock draft.

Granted, the Vikings have more important positions to fill like cornerback and interior offensive line, but there’s also the fact that you can never have enough pass rushers.

Johnson is the sort of electric talent that makes sense for the Vikings when considering the damage he could do to opposing offenses in unison with Hunter and Za’Darius Smith. It’s hard to attack a secondary when a defense is consistently getting pressure up front.

The physical comparisons between Hunter (6’5″, 263 pounds) and Johnson (6’5″, 262 pounds) are nearly identical. They’re both incredibly explosive and capable game-wrecking edge rushers. Johnson finished his collegiate career with 11.5 sacks, 17.5 tackles for a loss and one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown in 2021.

He’s clearly a player the Vikings would love to have on their side.

