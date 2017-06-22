Here’s the new first-round draft order

A week ago, we released the full order of selections for the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Well, some stuff has happened since.

So here’s the new order for the first round, which will be selected Friday evening at United Center in Chicago:

1. New Jersey Devils

2. Philadelphia Flyers

3. Dallas Stars

4. Colorado Avalanche

5. Vancouver Canucks

6. Vegas Golden Knights

7. Arizona Coyotes

8. Buffalo Sabres

9. Detroit Red Wings

10. Florida Panthers

11. Los Angeles Kings

12. Carolina Hurricanes

13. Vegas Golden Knights (from Winnipeg)

14. Tampa Bay Lightning

15. Vegas Golden Knights (from NY Islanders)

16. Calgary Flames

17. Toronto Maple Leafs

18. Boston Bruins

19. San Jose Sharks

20. St. Louis Blues

21. New York Rangers

22. Edmonton Oilers

23. Arizona Coyotes (from Minnesota)

24. Winnipeg Jets (from Columbus via Vegas)

25. Montreal Canadiens

26. Chicago Blackhawks

27. St. Louis Blues (from Washington)

28. Ottawa Senators

29. Dallas Stars (from Anaheim)

30. Nashville Predators

31. Pittsburgh Penguins

That order could still change, as there’s been plenty of speculation that some of the top picks could be in play.

Are teams like the Devils, Flyers, and Stars willing to deal?

We’ll find out soon.



