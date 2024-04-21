In first road test, Panthers flame out against Brahmas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Last week against the Houston Roughnecks, it looked like the Michigan Panthers had finally found their offense. And ahead of a lengthy road trip that won’t see the Panthers play at home again until May 5.

But Saturday’s game against the San Antonio Brahmas would suggest the complete opposite. There were lashes of sparks, a deep pass to Marcus Simms, a few quarterback scrambles from EJ Perry and even a fake punt, but it didn’t matter as the Panthers lost 19-9.

“We didn’t play very well, they did,” head coach Mike Nolan said. “There’s not much to brag on, as far as that game went”

Michigan found themselves down 16-0 before Perry led the Panthers on a short drive to set up a 49-yard field goal from Jake Bates just before halftime. Michigan would outscore San Antonio 6-3 in the second half but it wasn’t enough.

The Brahmas recorded six sacks in the game against a depleted Panthers offensive line. Perry, and his back up Danny Etling faced pressure seemingly every single time they dropped back to pass.

Perry did sustain an injury in the third quarter and Etling came in. He threw a 42-yard touchdown to Simms in the fourth quarter and after converting a 4th and 12, the Panthers retained possession to make the game a bit closer.

Unfortunately, Etling was sacked during that drive and his desperation 4th and 20 heave was intercepted. Etling finished the day with two turnovers.

No new information on the severity of Perry’s injury has been released but Nolan said he has confidence in Etling if his starting quarterback misses any extended time.

The defense for the Panthers did play well, only giving up two touchdowns and safety Kai Nacua continued his dominating play with another interception. The Brahmas’ quarterback, Quinten Dormandy, was making his first career start in this one.

The Panthers fall to 2-2 on the year and now take aim to the Memphis Showboats next Sunday.

