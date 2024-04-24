First Revs II game in NH is on Sunday

Apr. 23—REVVED FOR DEBUT

NE's reserve team hosting pro soccer at SNHU

The New England Revolution's reserve team, New England Revolution II, will play the first of eight home games in New Hampshire on Sunday.

The Revs II will host Inter Miami II in an MLS NEXT Pro regular-season game on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Southern New Hampshire University's Mark A. Ouellette Stadium in Hooksett.

The team will also play two games at SNHU in both May and June and one each in July, September and October.

Sunday's game comes one day after Inter Miami and superstar Lionel Messi visit Gillette Stadium to play the New England Revolution in an MLS regular-season bout on Saturday night (7:30).

The Revs II (1-3-1, five points) are coming off a 1-1 draw at Toronto FC II on April 19, in which they won the shootout, 5-4, to secure an extra point.

Marcos Dias tied the 4-year-old club's all-time scoring record with his 17th career goal, which came in the first half and knotted the score at 1-1.

Alex Parvu, a Cumberland, Rhode Island native, had one of the Revs II's five penalty-kick goals in his pro debut.

The Revs II also have defender and Bedford native Colby Quinones on their roster.

Midfielder and Cambridge, Mass. native Jack Panayotou leads the Revs II in points (five) with two goals and one assist.