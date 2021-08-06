First Responder Friday honors NYPD Officer Jonathan Azzaro
This week's First Responder Friday honors NYPD Officer Jonathan Azzaro of the Mounted Unit.
This week's First Responder Friday honors NYPD Officer Jonathan Azzaro of the Mounted Unit.
‘This mountain doesn’t care who you are, or how great of a hiker or an experienced hiker you are,’ fire department spokesperson tells reporters
The Texans made it known promptly after quarterback Deshaun Watson reported for training camp that they’re willing to trade him. The problem was, and still is, that they want too much for him. Per a league source, the Texans still haven’t softened their trade expectations for Watson, despite the lingering uncertainty regarding his career. It’s [more]
CNN has fired three employees who violated company policy by coming to work unvaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. CNN chief Jeff Zucker told staff members of the firing in a memo sent Thursday that reminded them that vaccines were mandatory if they report to the office or out in the field where they come into contact with other employees. “Let me be clear — we have a zero tolerance policy on this,” wrote Zucker, chairman of news and sports for WarnerMedia.
Amber Guyger was convicted of murder after she mistakenly entered Botham Jean's apartment believing it was her own, and shot and killed him in 2018.
Crew members of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James offloaded nearly 60,000 pounds of cocaine and approximately 1,430 pounds of marijuana at Florida's Port Everglades.
Feds say those involved used coded language and wire payments to traffic the guns.
An officer pointed his gun "directly at" the two young girls, who cried and wet their beds during the encounter, according to the lawsuit.
A fellow sailor told investigators he witnessed Ryan Sawyer Mays entering the area where the fire started.
The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office says it has opened an investigating into a fire that destroyed a small cabin where an off-the-grid hermit had lived for almost three decades
Representative Cori Bush insisted that she needs private security to protect herself from threats while advocating for the "defund the police" movement.
A Texas appeals court on Thursday upheld the murder conviction of a former Dallas police officer who was sentenced to prison for fatally shooting her neighbor in his home. A panel of three state judges ruled that a Dallas County jury had sufficient evidence to convict Amber Guyger of murder in the 2018 shooting of Botham Jean. The decision by the 5th Texas Court of Appeals in Dallas means Guyger, who turns 33 on Monday, will continue to serve her 10-year prison sentence and largely dashes her hopes of having the 2019 conviction overturned.
TAMPA — Friday marks the end of Franz Warner Jr.’s 27-year career with Tampa Fire Rescue. “I’m retiring,” the 50-year-old chief of Tampa’s District 3, who goes by Glenn, said. And that, he added, is something that his father, District 1 Fire Chief Franz Warner Sr., and firefighter Isaac Royal “did not get to do.” It was 40 years ago that a former Tampa firefighter walked into Tampa Fire ...
Christine Chandler faces an incest charge. Here's a timeline of the allegations, which originated with messages on online forums years ago.
The associate warden at a federal jail in New York City where singer R. Kelly and Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell are being held was arrested and charged Monday in connection to the shooting death of her husband.
Under the pretext of having an important family matter to discuss, a man lured his teen niece to a hotel room where he tricked her into stripping before molesting her.
The man told investigators he and the victim had been "hanging out and drinking" in his car before he dragged her into the snow where she died.
David Lidstone built his cabin in New Hampshire off the Merrimack River
Exclusive USA TODAY poll shows Detroit residents call for more cops. But police aren't coming to save us. We have to save ourselves.
MANILA (Reuters) -Chaos overtook several COVID-19 vaccination sites in Manila on Thursday as thousands showed up hoping to receive a shot before the Philippines capital heads back into lockdown for two weeks. Movement restrictions will be reimposed across greater Manila, an urban sprawl of 16 cities that is home to 13 million people, from midnight on Thursday to try slow the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant. The nearby province of Laguna, and the cities of Iloilo and Cagayan de Oro in the central and southern Philippines, respectively, will also be placed on lockdown, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement, as health facilities are overwhelmed.
The Duchess of Sussex is launching 40x40, a program for all centered around women mentorship.