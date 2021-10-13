First-quarter report cards for all 32 NFL teams

Who is making the grade, and who isn't?

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The first quarter of the 2021 NFL season has come to a close. There have been a lot of surprises, and disappointments. Thriving early in the 17-game season doesn’t assure a trip to the playoffs, of course, but it certainly is better than falling apart. Did anyone see the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks under .500 after five games?

With that mind, it’s time to hand out the report cards!

Arizona Cardinals

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The addition of veterans like J.J. Watt, Rodney Hudson and A.J. Green appears to be the proper ingredients for success in the desert. It also helps that Kyler Murray is on his way to superstardom, too. The big question in the long run: Can they overcome Kliff Kingsbury? Grade: A

Atlanta Falcons

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Much was expected from the change to Arthur Smith; however, not much has been delivered. Have to wonder if the Falcons have hung onto the Matt Ryan era for too many years. No knock on the former BC start. This is more of a statement on the franchise, which needs to find its next quarterback. Like in the last draft. Grade: D

Baltimore Ravens

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens are solid, dependable, and true. John Harbaugh is one of the best coaches in the game. It doesn’t matter who plays where; he finds a way to the top of the AFC North and double-digit victories. This season is looking no different—a model franchise on the field. And what a way to close out the quarter, coming from 19 down at one point to clock the Colts. Grade: A-

Buffalo Bills

USAT

The Bills got out of the blocks on the wrong cleat, losing Pittsburgh at home in the opener. They blew a lead, too. That substandard performance awakened Buffalo, and not much has gone wrong since. Grade: A-

Carolina Panthers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

The Panthers are one of a trio of teams that started the season at 3-0 and suddenly find themselves 3-2. Sam Darnold has shown flaws in the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5. Losing Christian McCaffrey to injury is a destroyer. Grade: C

Chicago Bears

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Nagy finally came to his senses and decided Justin Fields is his starting quarterback. Chicago continues to be dull under Nagy, so the decision had to happen—it is the only chance the coach has to survive … and that still won’t be likely given the performance thus far. Somehow this team is 3-2, and with all the chatter about how boring the offense is, that is remarkable. Grade: C+

Cincinnati Bengals

USAT

Talk about one of the surprises of the season. It doesn’t matter who they beat, remember these Bengals couldn’t beat much of anyone in the Zac Taylor era. Things have changed. The defense picked up. Joe Burrow is a rock star, and after a rough preseason, Ja’Marr Chase looks like a savvy pick. Grade: B

Cleveland Browns

Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal

The Browns are a thrill a minute. The offense is jacked. Kevin Stefanski has done a wonderful job. Giving up a ton of points to the Chargers isn’t good. The defense was banged up. I would love to see those two play again in the playoffs. Go figure: they are tied with the Cincinnati Bengals at 3-2 in the AFC North. Grade: B-

Dallas Cowboys

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys have won four straight and are the power in the NFC East. They could have this division won by the time midterm grades are given out. Dak Prescott has been brilliant in his return. Dan Quinn has fixed a broken defense. Grade: A-

Denver Broncos

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos started the season with three consecutive victories. After Week 3, their collective opponents’ records for the season were 0-9. Denver did play Baltimore reasonably well in Week 4 despite losing Teddy Bridgewater to a concussion. Like the Bengals, they beat the teams in front of them. However, the weak foes are a flashing caution light. Grade: C

Detroit Lions

USAT

Dan Campbell brought his “A” game when it came to talking. Unfortunately, the team he puts on the field is far from that. The Lions are looking like a prime contender for the first pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Could the Lions become the only NFL team to go winless twice? Sure. Grade: F

Green Bay Packers

USAT

The Green Bay Packers started off by getting destroyed by the New Orleans Saints. The chatter about Aaron Rodgers and the issues he had with management was loud, loud, loud. It has gotten quiet, though, as Green Bay has reeled off four straight wins. Grade: B+

Houston Texans

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans beat the Jaguars in the opener and have done nothing but taken beatings since. The Deshaun Watson saga is one of the most bizarre in NFL history. He doesn’t play, doesn’t say anything, and the franchise acts like its one-time star quarterback doesn’t exist. Sort of like their playoff chances. Grade: F+

Indianapolis Colts

USAT

The Colts were going to be part of a two-horse race with the Tennessee Titans in the AFC South. Instead, they are 1-4 and dawdling with the Jaguars and Texans. Two games behind the Titans after a quarter is not the spot Frank Reich expected to be. Grade: D

Jacksonville Jaguars

USAT

There could not have been a more embarrassing person in the NFL than Urban Meyer since his arrival with the Jags … until Jon Gruden this past weekend. The college coach made an awful hire to start and continues to shame the franchise. He should have been red-carded for his illegal use of hands in Ohio after the loss to Cincinnati. What are you waiting for to get rid of him? Grade: F

Kansas City Chiefs

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes has thrown as many interceptions as he did all last year. The Chiefs have lost more games than they did in 2020. What is going on? Tough to make it to 3 straight Super Bowls. You have to think they will get their act together … right? Grade: C

Las Vegas Raiders

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Another of the teams that started 3-0 and has seen losses occur in the last two games. Jon Gruden is gone due to repugnant emails sent years ago. The team is once again showing inconsistency, which is what the Raiders have been since Gruden returned. Hard to imagine this turmoil will help in the short and long run. Grade: C-

Los Angeles Chargers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers are exciting, like a lightning bolt. They are finding ways to win games that they typically lost under the last regime. (Just look at the slugfest with the Cleveland Browns.) Brandon Staley has done a great job fixing a lot of mistakes that were killing the Chargers. A team to watch. Grade: B+

Los Angeles Rams

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams finished off their first quarter with an impressive victory over the Seattle Seahawks on the road, no less. The Matthew Stafford trade is paying off, and LA has a great wide receiver corps for the QB. The defense is fierce, led by Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey. One concern on the offensive side of the ball is the running game. Grade: B+

Miami Dolphins

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most disappointing teams in the NFL. The Fish might not have been able to threaten Buffalo in the AFC East, but they shouldn’t be in the tank the way they are. And no best say losing Tua Tagovailoa is part of the reason. His status as starting QB was shaky from the get-go. Grade: D

Minnesota Vikings

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings are 2-3. There has been a belief Minnesota is one of the best teams to have such a poor record. After the way they almost lost to Detroit in Week 5, that is bunk. Mike Zimmer should be on the hot seat because this team is a thrill ride without a seatbelt. Grade: C-

New England Patriots

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots made massive changes in the offseason. Bill Belichick spent huge bucks. And now they are all of 2-3, having to pull a win out of a helmet against the meek Houston Texans. Hard to imagine this team will be a contender. Grade: C-

New Orleans Saints

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

This team is hard to figure—like its quarterback, Jameis Winston. Up one week, down the next. They crushed Green Bay, then lost to Carolina and the New York Giants. The loss to the Giants was a killer, allowing 17 points in a row after being up 11 in the fourth quarter. Sean Payton better tighten his belt because the Heisman winner at QB assures a bumpy ride. Grade: C

New York Giants

USAT

Just when you were ready to fail Joe Judge and Big Blue, they come to life with a strong fourth quarter and overtime in New Orleans. And then they crash with three-star offensive players injured in a bad loss at Dallas. The Giants are headed toward another high draft pick. Grade: D-

New York Jets

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets finished the quarter 1-4. They pulled off a surprising victory over the Tennessee Titans and followed it with a loss to the Atlanta Falcons. A high and lows and lows. Expect this team to wind up with another high draft pick like their MetLife Stadium co-tenants. Grade: D

Philadelphia Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles simply should not be trusted or slept on, either. The offense can get it done. Jalen Hurts is doing a solid job under first-year coach Nick Sirianni. They managed to overcome a 12-point deficit against the Panthers in Week 5. Hold on tight; it is gonna be bumpy. Grade: C

Pittsburgh Steelers

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

A disappointing first quarter by the Pittsburgh Steelers, the win over Denver in Week 5 aside. They opened with a win at Buffalo, lost three games in a row, then bounced back. Mike Tomlin is gifted. It will take all his talents for this team to menace in what is turning out to be a tough AFC North. Grade: C

San Francisco 49ers

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Niners are at the bottom of the NFC West with the Seattle Seahawks. They both were expected to be at the top of the division at the start of the season. Not happening. Injuries again are tearing away at hope to be a contender. I would love to believe things will get better but have major doubts about the way this season is shaping up. Grade: C-

Seattle Seahawks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

This team suffered a major loss against the Los Angeles Rams and fell to 2-3. Hard to believe, but the Seahawks are below .500 after the first quarter, and they now face a series of games without Russell Wilson. This will test Pete Carroll to the max. Grade: C-

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady is beyond every description. The Super Bowl champs are 4-1 with a loss at Los Angeles. That game came before the homecoming, so we shall excuse it. Grade: A-

Tennessee Titans

USAT

The Tennessee Titans somehow lost to the New York Jets. Were they looking ahead to Jacksonville? Hard to fathom how a team that lost to Gang Green will be a significant player in the AFC. That said, they are 3-2 and should waltz to the finish line in the AFC South. Grade: B-

Washington Football Team

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team is exciting on offense. The much-heralded defense has come up beyond empty in the first quarter of the season. How about that Hail Mary allowed Sunday against New Orleans? It will take a lot of praying for Ron Rivera to fix this and catch Dallas. Grade: D+

1

1