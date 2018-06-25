After first playoff season in 14 years, Timberwolves reward season ticket holders with commemorative gift



Following their most successful season in over a decade, the Minnesota Timberwolves gave thanks to their fans with a commemorative gift featuring the five “most exciting” home games from the season.

This is so dope pic.twitter.com/AGP53m76ze — Jen Okogie (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) June 24, 2018





The Timberwolves made the playoffs for the first time since 2004

It was a big year for Minnesota. Over the offseason, the Wolves traded for All-Star forward Jimmy Butler, reuniting him with his former coach in Chicago, Tom Thibodeau. Karl-Anthony Towns continued his growth into a true star big man, and the Wolves nabbed the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. It was the organization’s first trip to the postseason since 2004, when another star big man, Kevin Garnett, led the Wolves to the conference finals.

This year had plenty of exciting games, and the gift features several of them. In the home opener, the Wolves beat a fellow future playoff team — the Jazz — 100-97. Several months later, the Wolves dominated the Cavaliers at home, beating the future Eastern Conference champions by 28 at the Target Center. Perhaps the best performance came two months later in a 109-103 win over the future NBA champion Golden State Warriors. Then, on the final day of the NBA regular season, the Wolves beat the Nuggets in a do-or-die game to clinch a postseason berth over Denver. The fifth game featured on the gift is Minnesota’s lone postseason win: a 121-105 victory over Houston.

The Minnesota fans were a big part of the success

As Timberwolves CEO Ethan Casson wrote in his letter to season ticket holders, the fans were a big reason for the team’s success. The team went 30-11 at home, had a 13-game win streak and had 18 sellouts. Only four teams won more home games this regular season.

