First place on the line for No. 21 WSU, No. 4 Arizona

Feb. 21—A nationally respected, perennial power versus a men's basketball team picked to finish 10th in the Pac-12 Conference in a battle for sole possession of first place.

Just like everyone drew it up in the offseason.

No. 4 Arizona (20-5, 11-3) and No. 21 Washington State (20-6, 11-4) will face off at 8 p.m. Thursday (FS1) in Tucson, Ariz., for sole possession of first place in the Pac-12.

So how does fifth-year WSU coach Kyle Smith keep that chip on his shoulder after suddenly surging toward the top of the conference in a season that started with such low expectations?

"I can't really tell ya," Smith said, laughing. "I've been the underdog forever."

Here's a look at Smith's Cougars heading into their biggest game of the season:

Ranked for first time since '07-'08

Smith's wizardry has the Cougars in contention for their first NCAA tournament since the 2007-08 season, which also happens to be the last time the team was ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 before landing at No. 21 this week.

WSU and Arizona are the only Pac-12 teams ranked in the top 25 and currently the only league teams expected to make the Big Dance if the season ended today.

But now the Cougars are no longer the loveable underdogs they were back in November and December. They have a target on their backs that comes with being nationally ranked.

"It's an accomplishment, it's part of the package," Smith said. "A little unexpected, not that I didn't think we could be, but I haven't been following it. It just comes with the notoriety, and a little more scrutiny and a little more target on your back."

Already beat 'em once

Not many teams in the nation beat the Wildcats, who are easily the best team in the Pac-12 the last decade, if not longer, with five conference tournament titles since 2015 and nine NCAA tourney trips since 2011.

But the Cougars have already beat Arizona this season, 73-70 on Jan. 13 in Pullman, and they also defeated them in their trip to Tucson last season, 74-61 as major underdogs.

Those two wins are arguably the biggest for Smith since he took over the program.

Another one won't be easy. Arizona is 13-0 in the confines of the McKale Center, which averages 14,323 fans per game.

Offense vs. defense

It will be a clash of styles since the Wildcats average 90.7 points per game — tied for tops in the NCAA with Alabama — while the Cougars hold opponents to 66.5 points per centest, which is the best mark in the Pac-12.

The Wildcats are paced by senior guard Caleb Love and his 20.6 points per game.

In the post, 7-foot senior Oumar Ballo (13.1 points, 11.2 rebounds) is an All-American.

"Their biggest thing is he's so hard to keep off the glass," Smith said of Ballo. "He had eight offensive boards (in their last game), so we got him to miss but that's only half the battle."

Fellow starters Pelle Larsson (13.4 points) and Keshad Johnson (10.2) also average double figures.

Wells rises up

The Cougars' biggest stars are flashy freshman point guard Myles Rice, at 15.9 points per game, and steady forward Isaac Jones at 15.7.

Not to be forgotten, though, is junior forward Jaylen Wells.

The Sonoma State transfer was injured early in the season, but he's started 11 games and is third on the team in scoring at 11.2 points per contest.

He's quickly emerged as one of the best 3-point shooters in the nation at 44.6% shooting from beyond the arc.

If Wells is hot, the Cougars have a good shot at beating whoever they're playing.

"I had a really good hunch that he was good after working him out this summer and just his approach to things," Smith said. "He is elite. ... He has an engineer's mind, and those guys don't usually let you down."

