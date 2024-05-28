First-place Illini advance to NCAA Match Play

(WCIA) — Holding onto a massive lead, Illinois has advanced to the match play round of the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship.

Illinois finished stroke play at -6, with Virginia below them at +1. Max Herendeen and Tyler Goecke were among the second-place finishers in the individual competition.

The top eight teams advanced to match play, with the top four moving on to the semifinals before Wednesday’s final round.

Illinois will be paired up with eighth-place Georgia Tech for the first round of match play.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.