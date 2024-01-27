First-place Bolts score season sweep of Warriors

Jan. 27—BAXTER — The Baxter boys' basketball team stayed unbeaten in Iowa Star Conference South Division play following a 91-41 home win over Meskwaki Settlement School on Tuesday.

The Bolts claimed their fifth straight win over the Warriors and scored 186 points against them this season.

Baxter led 25-10 after one and scored 25 more points in the second, 24 in the third and 19 in the fourth.

Eli Dee put in a career-high 26 points and added five rebounds and four assists. He was 6-of-11 from 3-point range.

Treyton Travis

Treyton Travis had one of the best all-around games of his varsity career with 19 points, nine rebounds, a career-best 12 assists and eight steals.

Cainan Travis matched a career-best 16 points and had six rebounds and two steals and Perrin Sulzle chipped in 12 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals.

Ben Richardson tallied eight points, two rebounds and three assists, Logan Rainsbarger collected six points, three boards and two steals, Carter Smith dished out two assists and Stadan Vansice, Cade Robinson and Logan Jones all grabbed two boards.

The Bolts (11-3, 8-0 in the conference) shot 53.4 percent from the floor, made 8-of-20 from 3-point range and connected on 5-of-13 from the free-throw line.

Baxter handed out 28 assists, grabbed 19 offensive rebounds and turned the ball over 11 times.

Meskwaki Settlement fell to 1-14 and 0-11 in the conference.

Perrin Sulzle

North Mahaska 62, Baxter 50

The Bolts couldn't overcome a strong second half by North Mahaska and the Warhawks rallied from a five-point halftime deficit to down Baxter 62-50 in non-conference play on Monday.

The hosts were plagued by 18 turnovers, a 3-of-20 performance from 3 and a 42-30 disadvantage in rebounds.

Treyton Travis posted another double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds and he dished out two assists in the loss.

Dee had 12 points and two rebounds, Sulzle tallied nine points and seven boards and Cainan Travis registered five points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Richardson finished with six points, two rebounds and three assists and Vansice tallied three points and four boards.

The Bolts shot 40.4 percent from the floor and made 5-of-13 from the foul line.

The Warhawks (11-5) were 4-of-25 from 3 and turned the ball over 12 times. They shot 38 percent from the floor.

Cainan Travis

Asher DeBoef led the visitors with 16 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and seven steals and Nolan Anderson added 18 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. Nate Sampson chipped in 14 points and six boards