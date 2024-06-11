First pitch time announced for Tennessee-Florida State game in Omaha

No. 1 national seed Tennessee (55-12) will open play in the College World Series on Friday. The Vols will play No. 8 seed Florida State at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

First pitch between Tennessee and the Seminoles is slated for 7 p.m. EDT and will be televised by ESPN.

Friday’s contest will be the 11th in the all time series. Florida State leads Tennessee, 6-4. The last meeting between the two schools was a three-game series Feb. 2-4, 2007 in Tallahassee, Florida. The Seminoles swept Tennessee to open the 2007 season.

Tennessee is making its third College World Series appearance in four years under head coach Tony Vitello.

