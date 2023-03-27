Who will be the first pick in the 2023 NFL draft?

The 2023 NFL draft is just a month away and the Carolina Panthers are on the clock. At this point, it feels like a foregone conclusion the Panthers will draft one of the top quarterbacks but don’t think for one second if a good enough offer comes along, Carolina won’t take it.

If the Panthers stay put, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud makes the most sense. He’s the most NFL-ready of this group and his measurables are elite. But if the Panthers chose to trade down a spot or two, all bets are off for that top pick.

Cast your vote and tell us who you predict will be the No. 1 overall pick. Will the Panthers stay pick and select Stroud, go off script and pick a different player or will they trade out and another team come in and go another direction? Let us know in the comments below.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire