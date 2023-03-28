Giants’ Lawrence Cager expecting an MVP season out of Daniel Jones
New York Giants tight end Lawrence Cager believes quarterback Daniel Jones could have an MVP-like season in 2023.
Is there finally a team interested in Lamar Jackson? After the Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, several teams leaked that they did not have any interest in the 26-year-old quarterback. The Colts, however, did not. And the team reportedly had not ruled out pursuing Jackson. Now Indianapolis General Manager Chris Ballard has [more]
The Packers are ready to move on from Aaron Rodgers, even if they don’t get a first-round draft pick for trading him. Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst acknowledged in a conversation with reporters today that the Packers won’t necessarily get a first-round pick from the Jets in the Rodgers trade, according to Tom Pelissero of [more]
Here is the full WNIT schedule, featuring matchups for SEC teams and more. The women's basketball postseason tournament concludes on April 1.
Will Levis has as strong of an arm and as powerful of a running style as can be found in a quarterback prospect, but he comes with plenty of risk.
One of the problems with sports leagues hiring reporters to cover those leagues is that unspoken limits apply to how aggressively those reporters can cover the league. Mike Silver, who previously worked at NFL Network, has talked openly about it since leaving. Jim Trotter, whose time at NFL Network is ending, could be an example [more]
After an impressive NCAA Tournament run, U of L's season came to an end in the Elite Eight. Here's an early look at what could be ahead for the Cards.
Vanderbilt basketball wing Jordan Wright entered the transfer portal, according to a report.
Nashville's growth has led to it moving into the top 10 sports business cities in America by Sports Business Journal
Tracking the teams and players participating in NHL Pride nights, what's behind the controversy and examining some common misconceptions.
Kelly and Moore II, who have both been key Colts for a long time, were coming off down years and could have produced significant cap savings.
If you ask former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi, Bill Belichick made an important miscalculation last year that set the stage for a disappointing 2022 campaign.
If Ezekiel Elliott doesn’t get signed soon, he may have to wait until after the 2023 NFL Draft to find NFL life after the Cowboys
The Minnesota Vikings selected tight end Irv Smith Jr. in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft, two picks before the Bengals took TE Drew Sample.
The most tangible evidence yet of a thawing of the ice between the Packers and Jets came on Monday, when Green Bay G.M. Brian Gutekunst admitted his team won’t necessarily get a first-round pick for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. That statement fairly can be interpreted as an indication that the Packers finally have abandoned their insistence [more]
Ezekiel Elliott put out a wish list of teams he’d like to play for, with the Eagles, Bengals and Jets on it. The free agent running back, though, has not received much interest. Bengals coach Zac Taylor seemed to indicate last week his team doesn’t have an interest in Elliott, and Jets coach Robert Saleh [more]
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman on Monday explained what happened with free agent safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. By Dave Zangaro
The Chiefs played against Jordan Love when he spot started for the Packers in 2021, but clearly he didn't leave an impression on Andy Reid.
When the Lions acquired Jared Goff in the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Rams ahead of the 2021 season, there was a lot of talk about him being a short-term fix while the team looked for a long-term option at quarterback. The Lions have not made a move for another quarterback since acquiring [more]
After nine years, the Raiders have a new quarterback. They released longtime signal-caller Derek Carr in February and signed Jimmy Garoppolo earlier this month to start fresh at the position. But as Las Vegas let Carr go, the team’s owner had a message for him. “I apologized to him for not getting it done,” Davis [more]
With a deferred payment, Ken Griffey Jr. will officially be the Reds’ fourth-highest-paid player in 2023