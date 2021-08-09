New Photos From The 'SATC' Revival Dropped, And I Am Not Okay

Filming of the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That is currently happening, and fans are low-key freaking out (seriously, just check out the comments on Sarah Jessica Parker’s Instagrams).

SJP has already shared a few BTS snipped on Instagram, including some of her filming must-haves in another post.

If you’re a SATC fan, it’s only natural to have some qs about what’s happening with the reboot. Here’s everything you need to know.

How many episodes will there be of And Just Like That?

There will be 10 episodes, according to IMDB.

Where can I watch And Just Like That?

The series will run on HBO Max, which has already released its first look image. The pic doesn’t tell us a lot about what’s happening in the series, but it does show SJP (Carrie Bradshaw), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes), and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York) walking down a NYC sidewalk.

Who’s returning from the cast?

So many of your old faves will be back, including:

SJP

Cynthia Nixon

Kristin Davis

Chris Noth (Mr. Big)

Bridget Monyahan (Natashia)

Julie Halston (Bitsy Von Muffling)

Mario Cantone (Anthony Marentino)

David Eigenberg (Steve Brady)

Willie Garson (Stanford Blatch)

Evan Handler (Harry Goldenblatt)

John Corbett (Aiden Shaw)

Who’s new in the cast?

People have criticized SATC for years for its lack of BIPOC representation, and the producers behind the revival seem to have taken that to heart.

At least half of the show’s writing team are people of color, according to TV Line, including comedian/author Samantha Irby, former Fresh Off the Boat writer Rachna Fruchbom and Black Lightning’s Keli Goff.

In front of the camera, Sara Ramírez will star as Che Diaz, a non-binary, queer, stand-up comedian that hosts a podcast that regularly features Carrie Bradshaw, HBO Max announced.

“Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular,” a press release on Sara’s casting said.

Charlotte York-Goldenblatt’s children, Lily Goldenblatt and Rose Goldenblatt, have now been cast. Rose will be played by Alexa Swinton, who most recently played young Maddox in the freaky M. Night Shymalan thriller, Old. She’s also played the role of Eva Rhoades for five years on the TV series, Billions, per IMDB.

Rose’s big sister Lily will be played by Cathy Ang, who has mostly done theatre and voiceover work. Her best-known role is voicing Fei Fei in Netflix's animated Over the Moon.

Miranda’s son, Brady Hobbes, will also get some solid screen time. He’ll be played by Niall Cunningham, who has appeared on Awkward, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Life in Pieces.

Leroy McClain is the latest casting announcement, according to the And Just Like That Instagram. He’ll play Andre Rashad Wallace, although it’s not super clear at this point who Andre is in the show. (BTW: You might recognize Leroy from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Adjustment Bureau.)

The official And Just Like That Instagram page has also shared a few more casting announcements:





Okay, but who’s not coming back for the revival?

A huge noticeable absence is Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones.

Kim made it very, very clear as far back as 2019 that she wouldn’t do another sequel. “It’s a no from me,” she told the Daily Mail. “You learn lessons in life and my lesson is to do work with good people and try and make it fun.”

Longtime SATC costume designer Patricia Field won't be involved, either.

"The main reason was a time conflict," she told WWD. "I wasn’t able to be in New York doing that and be in Paris doing Emily in Paris. But I told them to call my very dear friend Molly Rogers, who also worked in my store back in the day. She did Sex and the City with me from start to finish. She knew it well so she’s doing it. My dance card was full."

What’s the plot about?

Details are vague, but Variety says that the new series will follow Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they try to navigate friendships and relationships in their 50s.

But SJP shared a few details with Vanity Fair, including that the show will address COVID-19. The pandemic's impact on NYC will "obviously be part of the storyline, because that's the city [these characters] live in. ... And how has that changed relationships once friends disappear? I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all."

SJP has also dropped little BTS snippets on Instagram about where things are headed, including one with Chris Noth (aka Mr. Big). “These 2. I bet they stay out late tonight. X, SJ,” she captioned one shot that featured herself and Chris looking lovingly into each others’ eyes, as he cradles her head in his hands. Aww.

You can also expect scenes packed with plenty of star power, if this post from SJP is any indication. “Almost a full house here tonight. The tape tells the story.

@justlikethatmax X, SJ,” she wrote in the caption.

The And Just Like That Instagram costume page also shared a sweet throwback photo from that scene from season three where she and Big fell into the boating pond at Central Park. “AND….here’s a great one! Few can say they’ve been swimming in Central Park🧜♀️🧜♂️ @sarahjessicaparker @chrisnothofficial @justlikethatmax photo credit: @craigblankenhorn.” Sure, it’s not from the revival, but it’s a cool moment.

When will And Just Like That be released?

It’s not clear at this point. But it's coming! Watch this space, as they say.

