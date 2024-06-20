📸 First photo of Kylian Mbappé's protective France mask emerges

Kylian Mbappé is set to play in a red, white and blue mask when France take on the Netherlands at EURO 2024 on Friday.

The Bleus captain suffered a painful broken nose during his side’s 1-0 victory over Austria on Monday, with initial reports suggesting he could require surgery which would rule him out of the next two matches.

But on Thursday, photos emerged on social media of Mbappé training in a fetching mask, suggesting he will be available to face the Dutch after all.

Earlier on Thursday, France boss Didier Deschamps gave an encouraging update regarding Mbappé’s availabilty.

“Everything was going in the right direction yesterday,” he said.

“He was able to go out and do activities like he did this evening, things are moving in the right direction so that he can be available tomorrow.”