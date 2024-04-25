It's a first for Phoenix

Apr. 24—BOWLING GREEN, Ky.

Cumberland's men grabbed their first Mid-South Conference tennis tournament championship in school history last Saturday, taking down No. 12 Cumberlands, 4-1.

Like their semifinals matchup against Lindsey Wilson, it was crucial that the Phoenix took the doubles point and the momentum. After his singles heroics Friday night, Dan Slapnik Trost and his doubles partner, Adrijan Hrzic, stormed ahead of the pack and won their doubles match in just over 20 minutes, 6-1.

The doubles point did not come so easily though as the pair of Daniel Wessels and German Suarez dropped the no. 2 spot, leveling the affair at 1-1, setting up a crucial top seeded match. Building as much drama as possible, Julian Parada and Vitor Ferreira took the win and the point, but had to win in a set and match tiebreak, 7-6 (7-5).

After struggling to find his footing in yesterday's semifinals match, Suarez managed to win just as quickly as he had fallen, 6-2, 6-2. Cumberland had a strong two point lead with five more courts playing, but the Patriots would not go away easily.

At the pole position Martin Muller took a point for the Cumberlands, knocking Vitor Ferreira out 7-5, 6-4. Just a minute after dropping a point, the Phoenix added back, as Daniel Wessels had a hard fought win at no. 3 singles, 6-4, 6-4.

Continuing his storming run in the tournament, Parada again shined for Cumberland, securing not just the win at no. 4 singles, but the Phoenix's first ever conference tournament victory. His opponent fought hard to come back from a big deficit in the second set, but it was too little too late as CU grabbed the win, 6-4, 6-4.

Parada's performance earned him MSC Player of the Week honors Monday. It was his second of this season and third of his career.

Both Adrijan Hrzic and Elisey Kalashikov did not get to finish their matches as Cumberland clinched the win with four victories.

The victory gives the Phoenix an automatic bid to the national tournament and yet another loss-avenging effort, evening the season series with the only two teams they lost two in the MSC.

The 72nd annual NAIA Men's National Championships are set to begin May 14 in Mobile, Ala.