First phase of construction underway at Spectrum Center

The first phase of construction is officially underway at the Spectrum Center in Uptown Charlotte.

On Monday, Hornets Sports & Entertainment hosted a ceremony to kick off construction.

Over the next two NBA off seasons, crews will work on a series of upgrades. Funding was approved by Charlotte City Council nearly two years ago.

“We may be knocking things down here today, but brick by brick we hope to build the Hornets into an elite organization,” HSE co-chairman Gabe Plotkin said Monday.

In the lower bowl, all the seats will be replaced and 2,500 will be added. Moving up the arena, upgrades are coming to the Dr. Pepper Pavilion and the Nest, the fan section. The main concourse is being renovated with new lighting and more space with views into the bowl. There will be four themed destinations inspired by different parts of the Carolinas.

The plans call for new food and beverage options and upgraded clubs. The arena will have a new courtside club, and there will also be back-of-the-house changes and upgrades including new dressing and locker rooms, updated kitchen and storage space, and HVAC improvements.

As a result of this investment, the Hornets have committed to playing there until at least 2045.

