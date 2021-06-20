First Olympic athlete tests positive for coronavirus
The Olympian was barred entry into Japan while the other eight members of that country's team took a chartered bus to Osaka.
Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes and Louis Oosthuizen are each tied atop the U.S. Open leaderboard heading into Sunday's final round at Torrey Pines.
The 2020-21 playoff run for the Brooklyn Nets ended prematurely after getting eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks. Injuries to their stars left the Nets rotation extremely light, and they had a lot of trouble outscoring the Bucks without them out or ...
Whether watching from Jamaica, Japan or the U.S. it was hard to miss that shock of flowing, orange hair that came streaking across the finish line first in Eugene on Saturday night. It belongs to Sha’Carri Richardson. With her performance, the 21-year-old out of LSU picked up a spot in the Olympics and a national title while also setting up a possible showdown with the Jamaican world champion, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who is well-known for her colorful hairstyles, too.
Here are the tee times and pairings for the final round of the U.S. Open on Sunday at Torrey Pines South.
Barclays Center went from being up for grabs to silent and upsetting in a 15-minute span.
In a clip from the series “Covid and the Vaccine: Truth, Lies and Misconceptions Revealed” making the rounds on social media Thursday, the former Utah Jazz guard brags about his supposed expertise on the coronavirus pandemic. Sometimes your hero’s crush your heart…..thank god this mofo meant nothing to me.
Defenceman Ryan Pulock made a desperation save in the dying seconds with the net empty as the New York Islanders held on to beat Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Saturday in game four of their NHL playoff semi-final series.
Bears quarterback Justin Fields recently praised QB1 (for now) Andy Dalton for taking the rookie under his wing. But one this Fields said raises eyebrows. “I think there was one day after OTAs, I was throwing extra after practice, and he stayed out there specifically just to see maybe what I was doing wrong and [more]
Steph Curry and Draymond Green know who he is. He's Kevin Durant.
Sam Presti wins again.
The Nets were so close to beating the Bucks despite injuries that limited stars Kyrie Irving and James Harden during the series.
An absence of effective leadership in Boston might have cost the team a potentially valuable teammate.
The Nets season came to an end, as they fell to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday in overtime in Game 7, 115-111.
This is not a surprise. Leonard returning this postseason would be a surprise.
Along with the rest of the NBA world, Lonzo Ball and fellow Pelican teammates reacted to the brilliance of Kevin Durant on Saturday.
The Suns and Clippers face off in the Western Conference finals. Who will advance to play for the NBA title? Our team makes its predictions.
Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah beaned Maikel Franco after consecutive home runs, sparking the incident.
Sergio Garcia's fourth shot at the par-5 13th hole Saturday at Torrey Pines nearly kicked back all the way to his feet.
Vanderbilt made it to Omaha with a young team, one almost entirely different from the one that won the national championship here in 2019. It was one of the Commodores' old hands, though, who got them off to a winning start at the College World Series this year. Jayson Gonzalez singled through the infield with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 12th inning, giving Vandy a 7-6 win over Arizona on Saturday night.
UFC officials announced the list of fighter who received a bonus at UFC Vegas 29 during the event's post-fight press conference on Saturday. Marlon Vera, Davey Grant, Matt Brown and Seung Woo Choi took home the $50,000 performance-based incentives. Fight of the Night honors went to the bantamweight rematch between Vera and Grant. The two previously fought in February 2016 with Grant defeating Vera by unanimous decision. On Saturday, the result was the same, but the winner was different. Grant ha