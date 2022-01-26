How first-year Oklahoma head coaches performed since 1947

Though initially it came as a shock to see Lincoln Riley leave for USC, it feels like the Sooners might have ended up in a better situation with Brent Venables as the newest head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners. While there’s a lot of excitement about the future, there’s no guarantee it leads to the same amount of wins or more in Venables’ first year on the job.

The pieces are certainly in place and aside from the guys along the defensive front, the Sooners look to be in great shape to rebound in 2022 and get back to the Big 12 title game and contend for a spot in the College Football Playoff. It’s a tall task in year one, but Venables and the Sooners are in better shape than many first-year head coaches were when they took over at Oklahoma.

Let’s take a look at how former Oklahoma Sooners head coaches performed in their first season on the job.

Lincoln Riley, 2017

Record in Year 1: 12-2 (Lost in the College Football Playoff Semifinals).

It was a stellar year for Lincoln Riley in his first at the helm for the Oklahoma Sooners. He helped them win their third straight Big 12 title and Baker Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy. Their loss in the Rose Bowl hung over his head for the duration of his tenure as the Sooners gave up a 31-17 halftime lead in the second half. Oklahoma would go on to win three more Big 12 titles in Riley’s tenure but could never get over the College Football Playoff hump.

Bob Stoops, 1999

Record in Year 1: 7-5 (Lost in the Independence Bowl).

The Oklahoma Sooners were in the midst of the worst years of their program when Bob Stoops took the reigns. His first year put the Sooners back on the winning side of the ledger and the Sooners haven’t had a losing season since. Oklahoma would go on to an undefeated season in year two and win the National Championship.

John Blake, 1996

John Blake Oklahoma Sooners

Record in Year 1: 3-8

From 1942 to 1995, the Oklahoma Sooners had only had three losing seasons. John Blakes first year as head coach marked the lowest moment in the program since World War II. The Sooners hadn’t had consecutive losing seasons since 1923 and 1924 and Blake had three consecutive losing years.

Howard Schnellenberger, 1995

Record in Year 1: 5-5-1

The former national champion didn’t do much to turn around a program that was on a downward trajectory going 5-5-1 in his lone year at the helm. Other than keep the winning season streak alive at 30 years, Howard Schnellenberger was a blip in the Sooners coaching history.

Gary Gibbs, 1989

Record in Year 1: 7-4

Taking over for a legend like Barry Switzer is no easy task. Add onto that the probationary status that he’d have to coach under and Gary Gibbs had a tough road ahead in his Oklahoma tenure.

Barry Switzer, 1973

Record in Year 1: 10-0-1

After leading the Sooners to the wishbone offense while the offensive coordinator, Barry Switzer helped launch another great dynasty at the University of Oklahoma. Switzer and the Sooners didn’t lose a game for the first two and a half years of his tenure and they went undefeated in Big 8 play eight times.

Other Coaches in year one

Chuck Fairbanks (1967): 10-1 (Won in the Orange Bowl).

Jim MacKenzie (1966): 6-4

Gomer Jones (1964): 6-4-1

Bud Wilkinson (1947): 7-2-1

