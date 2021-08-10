First oil from the Rolvsnes field

Lundin Energy AB
·4 min read

Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy) announces first oil from the Extended Well Test (EWT) at the operated Rolvsnes field, the first subsea tie back development for the Edvard Grieg platform.

The Rolvsnes field is located in PL338C on the southern side of the Edvard Grieg field and is a weathered and fractured granite basement reservoir. During 2018, the successful drilling and testing of a horizontal appraisal well (16/1-28) was completed, which flowed 7,000 bopd, demonstrating good reservoir productivity. The appraisal well has been converted to a development well and tied back the 3 km distance to the Edvard Grieg platform, with the project being completed on schedule and on the budget cost estimate. The resource estimate for the Rolvsnes field is between 14 and 78 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) gross.

The objective of the EWT is to gain a better understanding of the reservoir properties, reservoir connectivity and long term production performance of the field and if successful, this test has the potential to unlock a full field development for Rolvsnes, further extending the plateau production period for Edvard Grieg. Once sufficient data and production experience has been gathered, a Plan for Development and Operation (PDO) could be submitted by the end of 2022, benefitting from the temporary tax regime in Norway. A successful test could also derisk significant additional resource potential in weathered and fractured granite basement reservoirs on the Utsira High.

Lundin Energy Norway AS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lundin Energy, is the operator of PL338C with an 80 percent working interest, with the remaining interest held by OMV (Norge) AS.

Nick Walker, President and CEO of Lundin Energy, commented:
One of our strategic priorities is to extend plateau production on Edvard Grieg keeping the facilities full in the long term. We have successfully managed to extend the Edvard Grieg plateau by over 5 years already, through successfully unlocking resources within the Edvard Grieg field and through near field tie-back developments. The Rolvsnes EWT is the first tie-back development into our operated Edvard Grieg hub and production data from the EWT will provide vital information to potentially unlock the full field development of the Rolvsnes field, as well as further weathered and fractured basement reservoir opportunities on the Utsira High.

For further information, please contact:

Edward Westropp
VP Investor Relations
Tel: +41 22 595 10 14
edward.westropp@lundin-energy.com

Robert Eriksson
Head of Media Communications
Tel: +46 701 11 26 15
robert.eriksson@lundin-energy.com

Lundin Energy is an experienced Nordic oil and gas company that explores for, develops and produces resources economically, efficiently and responsibly. We focus on value creation for our shareholders and wider stakeholders through three strategic pillars: Resilience, Sustainability and Growth. Our high quality, low cost assets mean we are resilient to oil price volatility, and our organic growth strategy, combined with our sustainable approach and commitment to decarbonisation, firmly establishes our leadership role in a lower carbon energy future. (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUNE). For more information, please visit us at www.lundin-energy.com or download our App www.myirapp.com/lundin

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein constitute “forward-looking information” (within the meaning of applicable securities legislation). Such statements and information (together, “forward-looking statements”) relate to future events, including Lundin Energy’s future performance, business prospects or opportunities. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to estimates of reserves and/or resources, future production levels, future capital expenditures and their allocation to exploration and development activities, future drilling and other exploration and development activities. Ultimate recovery of reserves or resources are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Statements concerning proven and probable reserves and resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements and reflect conclusions that are based on certain assumptions that the reserves and resources can be economically exploited. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “targeting”, “intend”, “could”, “might”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be relied upon. These statements speak only as on the date of the information and Lundin Energy does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, operational risks (including exploration and development risks), productions costs, availability of drilling equipment, reliance on key personnel, reserve estimates, health, safety and environmental issues, legal risks and regulatory changes, competition, geopolitical risk, and financial risks. These risks and uncertainties are described in more detail under the heading “Risk management” and elsewhere in Lundin Energy’s Annual Report. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Airbus sees 1,000 German jobs at risk - source

    Airbus has warned employees of job losses at its small-parts manufacturing business in Germany if it doesn't get in line with a cost-cutting strategy set out in April.A source told Reuters that the group sees up to a 1,000 small-parts manufacturing jobs at risk if it continues to manufacture within the group rather than spinning off the activities.Under the shakeup set out four months ago, Airbus's Premium Aerotec unit in Germany would be split off, with part of it combined with other Airbus manufacturing plants.The rest would be folded into a new business specialising in small mass-produced "detail" parts which could be spun off.Premium Aerotec makes components for commercial and military aircraft in Germany.But the unit has been loss making for years.Airbus has previously said that Premium Aerotec is between 25% and 30% more expensive than other suppliers. The planemaker declined to comment when asked about the numbers of jobs at risk under the restructuring.Trade union IG Metall is opposed to the spinoff, fearing job cuts and less favourable working conditions after a break-up of the unit.

  • Exclusive: India considers sharp import tax cuts on EVs after Tesla lobbying - sources

    India is considering slashing import duties on electric cars to as low as 40%, two senior government officials told Reuters, days after Tesla Inc's appeals for a cut polarised the country's auto industry. For imported electric vehicles (EVs) with a value of less than $40,000 - including the car's cost, insurance and freight - the government is discussing slashing the tax rate to 40% from 60% presently, the officials told Reuters. For EVs valued at more than $40,000, it is looking at cutting the rate to 60% from 100%, they said.

  • Gov. Inslee mandates COVID vaccines for state workers

    "We will be requiring our state workers and our contractors who come onto our sites and workers in private health care and long term care settings to be vaccinated as a condition of further employment. Individuals covered by this order I will issue today will have until October 18th to become fully vaccinated against the COVID disease," Inslee told reporters in Seattle.

  • With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5B

    With the price of chicken soaring, the third-largest poultry producer in the U.S. is being bought for $4.53 billion. Cargill and Continental Grain have formed a joint venture to acquire Sanderson Farms, paying $203 per share in cash for a company that last year processed more than 4.8 billion pounds of meat. The companies plan to combine Sanderson Farms with Wayne Farms, a Continental Grain subsidiary, to form a new, privately held poultry business.

  • Analyst Report: Pioneer Natural Resources Co.

    Based in Dallas, Pioneer Natural Resources is one of the top E&P companies in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas and NGLs.

  • Oyu Tolgoi review raises doubts over Rio Tinto stance on cost overruns

    The review "raises certain questions in relation to the project management process" around the cost blowout and delay, Turquoise Hill said. "Rio Tinto will engage with the OT (Oyu Tolgoi) Board as soon as we have had the opportunity to review the report in detail," Australia's Rio Tinto said in an emailed statement. Rio owns 51% of Turquoise Hill, which owns 66% of the Oyu Tolgoi mine.

  • China is years ahead of other major countries in the development of its digital yuan, giving Beijing the chance to expand its influence: Chainalysis

    China is several years ahead of other major economies in its efforts to develop a central bank digital currency.

  • Athersys (ATHX) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    If you do not have the copy of the press release issued at the close of market, it is available on the Athersys' website at athersys.com. In our call today, I will share an overview and some details of our recent corporate business and operational activities.

  • India's sunflower oil imports could jump to record as prices dip below soyoil

    India's imports of sunflower oil could rise to a record in 2021/22 as potential bumper crops in Russia and Ukraine pull prices below rival soyoil, making it lucrative for price-sensitive buyers from the subcontinent, industry officials said. India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils and higher purchases of sunflower oil could help exporters such as Argentina, Russia and Ukraine to dispose of surplus output. Higher sunflower oil imports could cap India's purchases of soyoil and palm oil, however, and weigh on prices of those commodities.

  • France extends health pass restrictions

    On Paris' iconic terraces, it's coffee and QR codes as France extended its COVID-19 health pass Monday (August 9), with restaurants, trains and commercial centers required to make checks before allowing people in.Romain Dicrescenzo is a restaurant manager in the Montmartre district."And since this morning, we've refused dozens of people, unfortunately, either because they don't have the pass or they're not vaccinated. For those who were not vaccinated, it's understandable, but there are those who have forgotten to get the pass so they go home, or they go for their coffee in another place, whereas they could have had it here."Tens of thousands have protested across France against the health pass, with more than 230,000 taking part in demonstrations on Saturday (August 7).The protesters accuse President Emmanuel Macron of trampling on their freedoms. He says freedoms carry responsibilities that include protecting the health of others.Vaccination rates jumped after Macron unveiled his health pass plans last month. Two thirds of all French people have now received one dose and 55% are fully vaccinated.Issam Fakih, who works in logistics, is just one who rolled up his sleeves."I have a somewhat divided opinion on the health pass, to be honest. I've gotten vaccinated, because in my job, it's important. At one point, I knew that I would be blocked, so I did it. But beyond that, it doesn't really bother me. Now, it's something that's on the mobile phone, it's with me, so it doesn't bother me when I'm asked for it, because I've done it."From Monday, people will have to show a health pass to eat in a restaurant, access non-emergency treatment in a hospital or travel on an intercity train. They are already needed to access swimming pools, museums and nightclubs.Health employees have until September 15 to get their vaccinations or face suspension.

  • Gottlieb expects COVID cases to climb in northern U.S. as schools reopen

    Dr. Scott Gottlieb says new infections driven by the highly contagious Delta variant could climb as schools reopen.

  • America’s drought, heat will affect our farms, food supply, grocery prices. This is how

    You can do without a Peloton bike. You can’t do without food. What to know.

  • Higher Revenues Lift BNSF's Q2 Profits

    A 26% gain in revenues helped boost BNSF's net profits in the second quarter of 2021. BNSF's revenues in the second quarter were $5.8 billion, compared with $4.6 billion in the first quarter of 2021, BNSF said Monday. Net income was $1.5 billion in the second quarter, a 34% increase from $1.1 billion a year ago. A 24% increase in rail volumes helped to fuel higher revenues, although the COVID-19 pandemic caused a significant economic slowdown that adversely affected volumes in 2020, said BNSF's

  • Sephora shops debut in Kohl's stores

    Sephora shops within Kohl’s stores debuted across America. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi shares the details.

  • BioNTech says has supplied over 1 bln vaccines

    BioNTech and its partner Pfizer have supplied more than one billion doses of their COVID-19 vaccine.That's according to the German biotech group Monday (August 9).The supply tally is up from more than 700 million doses announced by BioNTech in June.The company said in a statement it expects to make just under $19 billion in revenue from the vaccine this year - up from a previous forecast in May.That's based on delivery contracts for more than 2.2 billion doses so far.BioNTech's optimism comes after Pfizer last month also raised its forecast for its share of 2021 vaccine sales to $33.5 billion.BioNTech added that it and Pfizer believe a third dose of its vaccine 'has the potential to preserve the highest levels of protection against all currently tested variants of the virus - that includes the highly infectious Delta variant.It does, though, plan to start testing a vaccine adjusted to Delta on humans this month.

  • Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Construction Outlook 2021 - Trends, Opportunities and Challenges in GCC Construction in 2021 and 2022 - MEED Insights

    Summary After a six-year slowdown triggered by the crash in oil prices in 2014 and deepened by the impact of Covid-19, the GCC construction industry is set for a strong recovery in 2021 and 2022.New York, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Construction Outlook 2021 - Trends, Opportunities and Challenges in GCC Construction in 2021 and 2022 - MEED Insights" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06107047/?utm_source=GNW

  • Saudi Arabia's economy returns to growth after pandemic slump

    Saudi Arabia's economy grew for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic in the second quarter fuelled by a 10.1% growth in the non-oil sector, according to flash government estimates on Monday. The data, which showed the economy growing 1.5% from a year ago, prompted economists to expect faster expansion in the second half of the year with the oil sector benefiting from higher output. "The quarterly GDP growth points to a further pick-up in activity, with the oil sector benefiting from higher production," said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.

  • Driver constraints continue to plague the trucking industry: U.S. Xpress CEO

    Eric Fuller, U.S. Xpress CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the Q3 trucking industry forecast. driver scarcity impacts on truckload capacity, and pay raises.

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as a Bill Inches Forward

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of passage of a $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • Saudi oil giant Aramco sees half-year earnings climb to $47B

    Saudi Arabia's oil-producing company, Aramco, announced Sunday a net income of around $47 billion for the first half of the year, double what it earned over the same period last year when the coronavirus grounded travel and pummeled global demand for oil. This puts Aramco back squarely where it was before the pandemic struck and sunk earnings to $23.3 billion in the first six months of 2020. Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said the company's second quarter results “reflect a strong rebound in worldwide energy demand.”