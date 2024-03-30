First officials: Reel, Pitts, bring back historic artifact to 45th NJ All-Star Classic

LEXINGTON — They sat on the baseline at Lexington High School on Friday night and the memories just came flooding back.

Bob Reel and Russ Pitts, two legendary officials in many high school sports all across Ohio, were the very first referees in the News Journal All-Star Classic's storied history back in 1979. So, when they attended the 45th Classic on Friday, it was easy to reminisce.

"It is a very good all-star game," Reel said. "I don't know another one in the state of Ohio that is like this. I think this is a magnificent event for the community and these kids."

Bob Reel (center) and Russ Pitts (center right) were joined by the 2024 NJ Classic officials Ron Moton (left), Jim King (right of Moton) and David Mack (right) before the tip of the 45th Classic. Reel holds the program from the very first game.

The 1979 classic was an absolute dandy. The South came away with a 99-90 victory over the North and that was when teams were actually separated by geography as State Route 30 was the distinction line. Today, the NJ Classic holds a player draft and usually sees players from South of 30 on the North team and vice versa. And many times, high school teammates end up being All-Star Classic foes for a night.

But the 1979 game was the NJ Classic in its my infant form. Highland's Wayne Warwick led the South to victory with 21 points netting MVP honors while his teammates put five players in double-figures with Madison's Scott Jones scoring 18, Fredericktown's Aaron Zollars adding 17, St. Peter's Leo Brown scoring 12 and Lucas' John Banks adding 10.

On the North, coached by the late, great Bob Haas, five of their own reached double-figures. Ashland's Jack Purtell had 19 while Wynford's Tim Frost added 16, Willard's Gus Secor added 15, Ontario's Scott McMillen scored 12 and Stan Cooke of New London chipped in with 11.

"I remember the talent that was on the floor was just incredible," Reel said. "It was just amazing. And it was probably the easiest game I ever refereed in my entire life."

The game was played on March 30, 1990, nearly 45 years exactly to the day of this year's All-Star Classic. Mansfield News Journal's Jon Spencer has been a part of all 45 games covering the first one and then becoming the key organizer for the next four decades. On Friday, he was courtside gathering information for a game story.

And while the talent on the court has always been great, it is the cause behind the game that stands the test of time. The first game was organized to assist a local adolescent named Kristen Wukela, then 7-years old, with her Leukemia treatment costs.

Bob Reel (left), Jon Spencer (middle) and Russ Pitts (right) have deep history in the News Journal All-Star Classic.

Today, 100% of the proceeds are donated to Catalyst Life Services and will benefit the Child and Adolescent Mental Health and Crisis Services department. So from the very beginning, the game has benefited children.

"I remember the little girl (Kristen Wukela) who had leukemia who the game benefitted," Pitts said. "I wore a pink lanyard with my whistle on it and after the game, I gave it to her. Then, 25 years later, they honored her at this game. I remember that just like it was yesterday."

Pitts, who spent more than five decades officiating various high school sports, was proud to sit next to his partner for that very first game. Reel even brought the program handed out to fans from the game 45 years ago. The two looked it over quickly, it was only four pages back then, and chopped it up about the good old days of their officiating days.

And the day they blew a few whistles at the first NJ Classic.

"To me, there are two things that bring people together," Pitts said. "One is the love of God. And the other is sports. You may not know me, but if we are a fan of the same team, we are going to high-five and hug. That is what this event really reminds me of. It brings the community together in ways it wouldn't normally. And that is what makes it so special."

The program from the very first NJ Classic back in 1979.

