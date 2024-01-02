A first for Nick Saban? Three Alabama football seasons without a national championship

Alabama football lost more than a game in its 27-20 overtime defeat Monday against Michigan at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

It was eliminated from the College Football Playoff and saw its quest for the 17th national championship in program history come to an abrupt end.

With the semifinal loss to the Wolverines, the No. 4 Crimson Tide ends its 2023 season at 12-2, a conclusion that comes with another signifier. For the first time under coach Nick Saban, Alabama has gone three consecutive years without a national championship, ending one of the more remarkable streaks in college football.

Here’s a year-by-year look at how the Crimson Tide have done during Saban’s tenure:

Nick Saban record, national championships at Alabama

2007: 7-6 (Independence Bowl win)

2008: 12-2 (Sugar Bowl loss)

2009: 14-0 (BCS champions)

2010: 10-3 (Capital One Bowl win)

2011: 12-1 (BCS champions)

2012: 13-1 (BCS champions)

2013: 11-2 (Sugar Bowl loss)

2014: 12-2 (CFP semifinal loss)

2015: 14-1 (CFP champions)

2016: 14-1 (CFP championship loss)

2017: 13-1 (CFP champions)

2018: 14-1 (CFP championship loss)

2019: 11-2 (Citrus Bowl win)

2020: 13-0 (CFP champions)

2021: 13-2 (CFP championship loss)

2022: 11-2 (Sugar Bowl win)

2023: 12-2 (CFP semifinal loss)

Heartbreaking as the loss was — Alabama led by seven with two minutes remaining — the Tide had an excellent season, rebounding from a Week 2 home loss against Texas to win 11 consecutive games, a run capped by an SEC championship game victory against No. 1 Georgia, the two-time reigning national champion.

For Saban, a third consecutive season without a national title can be forgiven, even in the crucible of intense college football fandom that is Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Since the 2009 season, Saban has led the Tide to six national championships, giving him seven for his career, the most of any coach in college football history. Prior to Saban's hiring after the 2006 season, Alabama had won just one title since the 1979 season.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nick Saban's obscure championship streak ends in Alabama-Michigan Rose Bowl