At Site of First NASCAR Win, Bubba Wallace Still Finds 'Dumbasses' on Social Media

Photo credit: Icon Sportswire - Getty Images

The Talladega NASCAR weekend marked Bubba Wallace’s first trip pack to the track that give him his breakthrough victory at the track in October 2021.

Wallace’s win, the first by a Black driver since 1963, drew quick criticism from fans who complained about the race being shortened by rain, some suggesting that NASCAR wanted Wallace to win for the publicity gains.

Wallace pointed out that many drivers have won races shortened by weather over the years.

“There’s been plenty of instances where those have happened, and teams have capitalized on it,” he said. “The people that aren’t fans of yours and are just going to continue to carry that to the grave that it was rigged, or we only won because it rained. All of the 40 drivers in the field knew it was going to rain. Why didn’t they win?”

Wallace said he continues to see negative comments on social media. “You can’t spend too much time on there and feed into that, although I do go back and read the comments,” he said. “Every post that I click on there—I just go back and read the comments because it’s like ugh, no, still dumbasses today.”

Photo credit: Icon Sportswire - Getty Images

Kyle Busch Still Unsigned

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch remains unsigned for next season, a situation that has been complicated by the scheduled departure at the end of this year by long-time team sponsor M&Ms.

Asked if he was concerned that his future remains unclear, Busch said he isn’t getting “antsy about it. If it happens, it happens. If it don’t, it don’t. Goodbye.”

Asked if leaving the team was an option, Busch said, “Ask Joe Gibbs.”

Gibbs said he expects talks between Busch, 39, and the team will result in the veteran driver continuing to race for JGR.

Photo credit: Sean Gardner - Getty Images

Jeff Gordon, NASCAR Consultant

Jeff Gordon stays pretty busy as vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, but team driver William Byron says the former Cup champion remains active as a consultant to drivers.

“I try to get advice from him that’s going to pay off,” Byron said. “He’s pretty direct with his advice, and he’s good with the crew chiefs, too. … I’m very confident in the feels that I have at tracks I have run well, but there’s a few tracks that I haven’t run as well where maybe Jeff can have good advice for the crew chief, as well.”

Up Next

The NASCAR Cup tour rolls on to Dover, Del. next weekend. In last year’s race at Dover, Hendrick Motorsports swept the first four positions, with Alex Bowman leading Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and William Byron to the finish.