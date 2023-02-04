The first million-dollar bet for Super Bowl LVII has landed
It’s Super Bowl season. So it’s time for supersized bets to be made on the Super Bowl.
Via David Purdum of ESPN.com, the first reported seven-figure Super Bowl wager for next Sunday’s Eagles-Chiefs game has been made.
Someone has bet $1 million on the Eagles straight up with BetMGM, at -125 odds. The bet will pay, if Philly wins, $800,000. And if the Chiefs win, a million bucks is gone forever.
If people with the money to make huge bets like that want to waste their hard-earned cash, so be it. But if you have the means to casually bet a million on a football game, who cares about potentially winning $800,000 — especially once all taxes are collected?
But, hey, there’s worse things you can do with a lot of money. Like buy a jar of sand for $100,000.
