A first in the Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry should lead to more trash talk

EAST LANSING – Prepare for some history – and two weeks of unprecedented trash talking – in the Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry.

Both teams get this Saturday off, meaning the 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 game between the Wolverines and Spartans in Ann Arbor will mark the first time in the 114-game series that dates back to 1898 that they meet with each other coming off a bye week.

Big Ten football byes are a relatively recent development, with almost all of them coming after the conference expanded to 11 teams in 1993 with the addition of Penn State. Though neither team’s schedule previously aligned where MSU and U-M could both get a week’s rest before facing one another, it’s happened 10 times in the past 29 years where one program had two weeks to prepare while its opponent played the prior week.

The Spartans are 3-3 coming off a bye when facing the Wolverines, with wins in 2021, 2011 and 1993 and losses in 2004, 2003 and 1998. The Wolverines are 1-3 in modern matchups, with the lone victory in 2019 and defeats in 2017, 2014 and 2013. That doesn’t include U-M’s victory in 1919 over Michigan Agricultural College after having the previous week off.

The Wolverines moved to No. 3 in the USA TODAY/AFCA coaches poll after improving to 7-0 and 4-0 Big Ten following a 41-17 second-half, pull-away victory over No. 16 Penn State. The unranked Spartans ended a four-game losing streak with a dramatic 34-28 double-overtime win over Wisconsin.

“We come out of this with things to work on, too. I can already think of some of the things,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters Saturday. “But mostly, it's going to be about getting ready for Michigan State after our bye. Good win, and it's on to the next one.”

While going 14 days between games should amplify and exacerbate the already testy talk between friends, families, coworkers and sports fans, at least one in-state MSU player plans to enjoy the calm before the oncoming storm.

“We're just gonna have our couple of practices, relax for a couple days and get back to it after that,” MSU tight end Maliq Carr said Saturday. “We focus on ourselves. Every day, we're trying to be better ourselves. We're not worried about anybody else.”

