A first major beckons for four men, but will the US Open winner become more than a one-slam wonder?

How will the 2020 US Open be remembered? As the first fan-free slam, for sure. As the tournament that locked nearly a dozen players in their hotel rooms. And as the time when the world No1 and tournament favourite was defaulted, in the biggest shock since John McEnroe was sent home from the 1990 Australian Open.

But wait, wasn’t there some sporting merit in there too? That may depend on the remaining few days, because there is clearly the potential – on the men’s side in particular – for this fortnight to be shrugged off as a complete anomaly.

In order for that not to happen, the eventual winner needs to use it as a springboard. Not just to be a Marin Cilic, or a Juan Martin del Potro – the only one-off major champions we have seen since 2004 – but to build some kind of dynasty.

Fortunately, there are three men left with this sort of upside. Looking at today’s semi-finalists, Pablo Carreno Busta is the odd one out, partly on the basis of his age (29), and partly because he lacks the firepower of his younger rivals. But Dominic Thiem (27), Daniil Medvedev (24) and Alexander Zverev (23) are the Coming Three. Like baby birds leaving the nest, one of them is about to take flight.

Were you involved in tennis marketing, your preference might be Zverev. A tall and dashing character who could have made it on the catwalk if he hadn’t been a tennis pro, Zverev has enormous charisma to go with his pin-up looks. When he picks up a microphone – as he does at the gala dinners on the eve of the annual Laver Cup – he is even more poised and charming than Roger Federer.

The challenge – thus far – has been translating that same poise onto the court at the majors. Zverev is a monster on the regular circuit, already lifting 11 titles including the daddy of the three-set format: the ATP Tour Finals two years ago. But he has long been allergic to best-of-five-set tennis.

Can he overcome this mental block? Carreno Busta is a human backboard, the sort of player who can induce you to beat yourself. But he also serves slower than Serena Williams. Zverev’s best chance is to scoot through quickly and cleanly, and then to hope that the other semi-final – Medvedev vs Thiem – turns into a four-hour bloodbath.

This would be a good moment for Zverev to finally break his grand-slam duck, thus relegating his Covid-19 indiscretions (instead of self-isolating after the Adria Tour fiasco, he was caught dancing in a Riviera beach bar) to the status of just another awkward 2020 footnote.

