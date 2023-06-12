The first ‘Madden NFL 24’ preview is not kind to the Broncos

EA Sports announced Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen as the cover athlete for Madden NFL 24 last week, and EA also released the first trailer for this year’s version of the popular football video game.

One of the big takeaways from the trailer is that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is shown making a diving throw, similar to the one he made during KC’s Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The original pass fell incomplete, but in the preview for Madden NFL 24, Mahomes completes the pass. Against who? You guessed it — the Denver Broncos.

With defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike and safety P.J. Locke pursuing him, Mahomes dives and throws to the ball to the end zone. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce catches the pass for a touchdown with Pat Surtain (?) in coverage:

Thanks, EA, thanks a lot. Broncos can’t beat the Chiefs in real life or in the video game.

New coach Sean Payton will aim to change that this fall.

