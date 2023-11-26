After first loss, No. 18 CU Buffs looking to bounce back against Iona

The Colorado men’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season on Tuesday against Florida State in overtime. Cody Williams led the Buffs in scoring with 17, but the Seminoles were too much for Colorado, making the big push late to get the 77-71 victory in Daytona Beach.

Next up for the Buffs is another tough matchup as the Iona Gaels come to Boulder for a Sunday afternoon (noon MT) matchup. Iona made the NCAA Tournament last season but then saw head coach Rick Pitino leave for St. John’s. Former Fairleigh Dickinson head coach Tobin Anderson then took over at Iona’s helm.

Iona has a 2-3 record on the year with close losses to Charleston and Long Beach State and a disappointing 14-point loss to High Point, so there is a lot to be desired for the Gaels.

Iona can shoot the three-ball at a decent rate, though. The Gaels rank 53rd in the nation with a 38.1% clip from deep.

Harvard transfer Idan Tretout leads the team in scoring with 16.8 points per game and is shooting over 40% from beyond the arc. Stetson transfer Wheza Panzo is next with 13.6 PPG and a 41.9% clip from 3-point land, so those two transfers have been the heart and soul of Iona early on.

The 4-1 Buffs will also need a better game from point guard KJ Simpson, who was just 5-of-22 from the field against Florida State.

