First loss leaves Steelers with plenty to work on

  • Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) leaps over Washington Football Team cornerback Ronald Darby (23) after taking a pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    1/5

    First loss leaves Steelers with plenty to work on

    Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) leaps over Washington Football Team cornerback Ronald Darby (23) after taking a pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Robert Spillane (41) walks off the field after being injured on a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    2/5

    First loss leaves Steelers with plenty to work on

    Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Robert Spillane (41) walks off the field after being injured on a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) stands on the sideline during the final minute of the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team in Pittsburgh, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
    3/5

    First loss leaves Steelers with plenty to work on

    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) stands on the sideline during the final minute of the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team in Pittsburgh, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) is helped by team doctors during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    4/5

    First loss leaves Steelers with plenty to work on

    Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) is helped by team doctors during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland (26) carries the ball with Washington Football Team strong safety Kamren Curl (31) defending during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    5/5

    First loss leaves Steelers with plenty to work on

    Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland (26) carries the ball with Washington Football Team strong safety Kamren Curl (31) defending during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) leaps over Washington Football Team cornerback Ronald Darby (23) after taking a pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Robert Spillane (41) walks off the field after being injured on a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) stands on the sideline during the final minute of the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team in Pittsburgh, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) is helped by team doctors during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland (26) carries the ball with Washington Football Team strong safety Kamren Curl (31) defending during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
WILL GRAVES (AP Sports Writer)
·5 min read

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- The number in the loss column is at ''one.'' The number of issues the Pittsburgh Steelers are facing after their first setback of the season is considerably higher.

The shortcomings masked by timely turnovers and just enough offensive splash during Pittsburgh's 11-0 start were on full display during a stunning 23-17 upset at the hands of Washington on Monday night.

The offensive line, missing center Maurkice Pouncey for a second straight game because of COVID-19 protocols, was pushed around by Washington's younger, more athletic front. The running game, minus James Conner, who like Pouncey sat out due to COVID-19, generated a whopping 1.67 yards per carry and went 0-fer in three shots from the Washington 1 in the second quarter before being abandoned almost completely.

Facing fourth-and-1 at the Washington 25 with the game tied in the fourth quarter, Pittsburgh eschewed a run and instead had quarterback Ben Roethlisberger send an ill-fated lob down the sideline to rookie running back Anthony McFarland Jr. that fell incomplete.

''I live by a coaching creed 'If you can't get a yard, you don't deserve to win' and that was the case for us in this game,'' coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday.

It's been that way lately. Pittsburgh's 21 yards rushing marked the franchise's third-lowest total since 1970. While Tomlin has stressed repeatedly the Steelers don't need to grind it out to win - not with Roethlisberger having a remarkable comeback season after missing most of 2019 with a right elbow injury - the inability to produce any sort of consistent offensive balance has taken its toll.

And while Tomlin is aware of how short-handed his offense is without two of its key cogs, he also doesn't care.

''That (ticks) me off because we've got to be the type of group that endures regardless of who is available,'' he said.

Tomlin is optimistic both Pouncey and Conner will be available next Sunday against Buffalo (9-3). Yet they will need more than just having their familiar numbers in the lineup to get things right. There's a mindset associated with running the ball and in that area, the Steelers have been lacking.

''In terms of quality of play, we haven't been physical enough,'' Tomlin said.

Fixing it can be tricky. Practicing in full pads is almost non-existent even during a ''normal'' December, let alone one in the middle of a pandemic. Tomlin pointed out the Steelers spent as much if not more time in pads than most clubs during training camp.

''We carry our pads every day through the team development process,'' he pointed out.

Time to hope muscle memory returns quickly.

WHAT'S WORKING

Technically, it's more like ''Watt's working.''

Outside linebacker T.J. Watt picked up his NFL-leading 12th sack against Washington despite playing without usual running mate Bud Dupree. The other half of one of the league's best pass-rushing duos is out for the season after tearing the ACL in his right knee.

Not that it mattered much against Washington. Watt was his typically disruptive self, though he did miss a golden opportunity in the fourth quarter when he tried to ''scoop and score'' on a Washington fumble rather than just fall on it. Washington's Logan Thomas recovered instead.

WHAT'S NOT

Pittsburgh is struggling when it tries to get tough in short yardage. Against Washington, it didn't get any better when it tried to get cute. Facing third-and-goal at the Washington 1 in the second quarter, Roethlisberger tried a play-action pass to Jerald Hawkins.

Two things here. Actually, three. First, Hawkins only became eligible just hours before kickoff after being activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Second, Hawkins is a backup offensive lineman by trade. Third, that's exactly what he looked like when he stumbled into his route and watched Roethlisberger's lob sail well out of reach.

STOCK UP

James Washington is continuing to make a compelling case for more playing time. A week after his leaping grab in triple coverage helped Pittsburgh escape against Baltimore, Washington turned a hitch route into a 50-yard touchdown. With several of his teammates (more on that in a minute) struggling to hold onto the ball, Washington's role could continue to grow.

STOCK DOWN

Tight end Eric Ebron and wide receiver Diontae Johnson both have game-breaking ability. To break the games though, they actually need the ball in their hands. That hasn't been automatic recently. Both had issues with the drops for a second straight game, mostly because they have developed a habit of turning their eyes downfield before securing the catch instead of seeing the ball all the way into their hands. They're hardly alone. The Steelers lead the NFL in drops with 34 and Tomlin hinted at changes in terms of playing time if things don't improve.

INJURIES

Cornerback Steven Nelson will attempt to practice on Wednesday and could be available for Buffalo. The same holds true for kicker Chris Boswell, who sat out with a hip injury. The nature of inside linebacker Robert Spillane's injury is uncertain, but his potential absence opens the door for Avery Williamson, acquired in a trade with the New York Jets earlier this season.

KEY NUMBER

69. The Steelers tied Tampa Bay's NFL record for consecutive games with at least one sack when Watt took down Alex Smith in the first quarter. Still, Dupree's absence was felt late as Pittsburgh's pressure lagged, allowing Smith to make big plays down the field during Washington's rally.

NEXT STEPS

Try to clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2017 next week against Buffalo, where the injury-riddled secondary will have to be considerably sharper than it was in the second half against Washington.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Latest Stories

  • Alex Smith on leg gash: “I could see the blood pumping out”

    If you were planning to eat dinner at halftime of Monday’s Washington-Pittsburgh game, you may have experienced an unexpected change of plans. Late in the second quarter, images appeared of Washington quarterback Alex Smith‘s lower left leg, which had blood streaming from a gash in his shin, in a way that (but for the burgundy [more]

  • Reaction to Michigan football-Ohio State game cancellation

    Reaction from around the web, after Michigan Wolverines' game against Ohio State Buckeyes canceled due to COVID-19 cases at U-M

  • Volleyball star Hayley Hodson had it all, until blows to her head changed everything

    Hayley Hodson was a 'dream athlete' and top student. But blows to the volleyball star's head changed the course of her life. She's suing Stanford.

  • No. 4 Ohio State could now be ineligible for Big Ten title after Michigan game gets canceled

    Michigan is unable to play due to COVID-19 cases. It's the second straight cancellation for Michigan.

  • Eagles release Jamon Brown after reportedly sending him home on Saturday

    Veteran guard Jamon Brown traveled with the Eagles to Green Bay for Sunday’s game, but he reportedly parted ways with the team well before kickoff. Longtime Eagles reporter Derrick Gunn reports that Brown was kicked out of the team hotel and sent home by chief security officer Dom DiSandro on Saturday due to conduct detrimental [more]

  • Ron Rivera delivers epic postgame speech following win over Steelers

    The head coach's postgame speech following Washington's win over Pittsburgh will get you fired up.

  • Mike Tomlin on dropped passes: Catch the ball or get replaced by those who will

    Among the issues that contributed to the Steelers’ first loss of the season was dropped passes. The Steelers were credited with seven dropped passes in the game, which is the most drops in a game by any team this season. The Steelers have also dropped more passes over the course of the entire season than [more]

  • Report: James Harden’s trade list includes Nets, 76ers, other contenders

    Harden expanding his list increases the likelihood of a trade.

  • NFL quarterback rankings: Lamar Jackson falls, Justin Herbert enters the top 10

    After thirteen weeks of NFL action, there have been impressive performances registered by rookies and old hands alike. New stars have emerged while other quarterbacks have faltered. Having assessed the quarterbacks back in September, it is time for an updated look at the most important position in the game. A number of franchise quarterbacks have been injured, so the current starting QB will be ranked in their place. This ranking assesses each quarterback in order from best to worst, not simply who played well the week before. 1. Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) - no change Mahomes continues to amaze on a weekly basis, producing special throws and creating unique passing angles. His decision making has been excellent this season, only throwing two interceptions all year. A league MVP contender. 2. Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers) - up 3 Rodgers has been supreme this campaign. His vision to spot the right pass and then put the ball exactly where he wants is special. Despite recently turning 37, Rodgers is playing some of the best football of his career in an exciting and well run Packers offense. The main rival to Mahomes for league MVP. 3. Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks) - down 1 Having been the best player in the league for the first half of the season, Wilson's staggeringly high level has fallen off. He only drops one place, however, as his offensive line has been struggling to protect him and Wilson is still making special plays. It will be interesting to see how he closes out the season. 4. Deshaun Watson (Houston Texans) - no change Watson has had a fantastic season but the poor form of his team and the coaching changes made in Houston have distracted from how well he has played. Only Mahomes has thrown for more yards than Watson so far this campaign. It should also be remembered that the Texans traded away his number one target, DeAndre Hopkins, in the offseason. A special player who continues to improved markedly year on year. 5. Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) - down 2 The Ravens - and Jackson - have been somewhat of a disappointment this season. He has failed to live up to the MVP season he put together last year, but there is still a very talented quarterback there. Jackson's passing looks to have improved but Baltimore's scheme is simply not creating the same amount of opportunities for him to use his feet.

  • Damian Lillard has cold blooded response to Paul George saying he wants to retire with Clippers

    Dame is a real one.

  • Bill Belichick becomes first coach to accomplish this feat in Patriots' win vs. Chargers

    New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick accomplished a rare feat Sunday that will be pretty hard for any other coach to match.

  • Washington exposed Steelers offense and told the world

    Steelers Wire talks about how Washington players weren't shy talking about how the Steelers offense was exposed.

  • Another starter comes off board, and still no urgency from Red Sox

    Starting pitchers are coming off the board as a team in desperate need for more help in the rotation -- the Red Sox -- stays quiet. John Tomase is left wondering when a move is coming.

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • LeBron James unexpectedly spotted on highway, shows off limited-production convertible's power

    LeBron James kept his mask on for the drive.

  • Fantasy playoff advice and waiver wire targets

    We made it. For most of you, the fantasy playoffs begin this week and Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski are here to get your roster ready for a title run.  The guys hand out some free advice before diving into the quarterback position. What can we expect from Jalen Hurts?  Scott and Andy take a deeper look at the running back position this week as most of the solid options are near 50% rostered in Yahoo Fantasy leagues. Is there a potential league winner out there on the wire? Wide Receiver is an interesting position heading into the playoffs thanks to players like Keke Coutee. Can the Texans wideout continue to post Will Fuller type numbers? 

  • Report: Penguins accused of covering up coach's alleged sexual assault

    A former Penguins assistant is being accused of sexually assaulting another coach's wife in a car on a team trip. The organization allegedly covered it up.

  • SEE IT: Chase Young flies off the edge to finish off goal line stand vs. Steelers

    Remember December 7th, 2020 as the night America learned Chase Young can fly.

  • Latest on Yankees' pursuit of free agent DJ LeMahieu: New York 'not certain' they will land him

    The Yankees have made it clear that re-signing DJ LeMahieu is their top priority of the offseason at the moment. Here's the latest...

  • LeBron James hurt by Kyrie Irving’s comments on Kevin Durant’s podcast

    Kyrie Irving may think the media twisted some of his words over the summer, but appears LeBron James doesn't think that's the case.