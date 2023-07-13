First look at Xavier's 2023-24 non-conference men's basketball schedule

Xavier University announced its non-conference men's basketball schedule for the 2023-24 season on Thursday.

The Musketeers will open the season against Robert Morris on Nov. 6 at Cintas Center. Xavier has no public exhibition games this season, only two closed scrimmages.

Next month, Xavier will participate in the 2023 Baha Mar Hoops Summer League in Nassau, The Bahamas with two scheduled contests against international competition.

The 11-game regular-season slate includes eight home contests at Cintas Center, highlighted by a matchup with fellow 2023 Sweet 16 squad Houston on Friday, Dec. 1 in the BIG EAST/Big 12 Battle. The annual Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout against the University of Cincinnati returns to Cintas Center on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Xavier's first road contest is on Monday, Nov. 13 against Purdue at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers were a No. 1 seed in the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. Xavier will play in the 2023 Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas in November along with San Diego State, St. Mary's and Washington.

Xavier Musketeers forward Zach Freemantle (32) handles the ball in the second half of the NCAA men’s basketball game at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Xavier Musketeers defeated Georgetown Hoyas 95-82.

Here's a look at the complete non-conference schedule.

Monday, Nov. 6 vs. Robert Morris

Friday, Nov. 10 vs. Jacksonville

Monday, Nov. 13 at Purdue (Gavitt Tipoff Games)

Friday, Nov. 17 *Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas (vs. San Diego State, St. Mary's or Washington)

Sunday, Nov. 19 *Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas (vs. San Diego, St. Mary's or Washington)

Friday, Nov. 24 vs. Bryant

Monday, Nov. 27 vs. Oakland

Friday, Dec. 1 vs. Houston (BIG EAST/Big 12 Battle)

Tuesday, Dec. 5 vs. Delaware

Saturday, Dec. 9 vs. Cincinnati (Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout)

Saturday, Dec. 16 vs. Winthrop

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Xavier's 2023-24 men's basketball non-conference schedule released