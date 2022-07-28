First look at WR Julio Jones in a Bucs uniform

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Luke Easterling
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Julio Jones
    Julio Jones
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tom Brady
    Tom Brady
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave Tom Brady another superstar pass-catcher when they signed seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones this week.

Fans got their first look at Jones in a Bucs uniform when he took the field for training camp practice Thursday morning, wearing the No. 85 jersey.

Jones spent 10 years dominating the Bucs as a member of the division-rival Atlanta Falcons, so Tampa Bay fans will be glad to see him catching passes in a pewter helmet now.

List

Bucs training camp 2022: News, notes and highlights from Day 1

Recommended Stories