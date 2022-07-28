First look at WR Julio Jones in a Bucs uniform
Another look at the #GoBucs newest receiver Julio Jones pic.twitter.com/64DYCrYdvk
— PewterReport (@PewterReport) July 28, 2022
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave Tom Brady another superstar pass-catcher when they signed seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones this week.
Fans got their first look at Jones in a Bucs uniform when he took the field for training camp practice Thursday morning, wearing the No. 85 jersey.
Jones spent 10 years dominating the Bucs as a member of the division-rival Atlanta Falcons, so Tampa Bay fans will be glad to see him catching passes in a pewter helmet now.
