First look of WR AJ Green in Arizona Cardinals jersey

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver A.J. Green with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. Now, for the first time in A.J. Green’s NFL career, he’ll be suiting up for another team.

The Arizona Cardinals signed A.J. Green to a one-year contract with $6 million guaranteed this offseason. Green can earn up to $8.5 million if he achieves all of his incentives.

It’s going to be very strange seeing Green line up in a Cardinals jersey this season. Dating back to high school, Green has only worn three uniforms: Summerville High School, the University of Georgia, and the Cincinnati Bengals.

But now we have our first sighting of Green in a new jersey, thanks to this video released by the Cardinals.

The Arizona Cardinals will pair A.J. Green with DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Kirk. Green should receive a lot of single coverage and could quickly become one of Kyler Murray’s favorite targets.