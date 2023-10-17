First look: Washington State heads to Eugene looking to spring an upset on No. 9 Oregon

Oct. 16—PULLMAN — Here is a first look at Washington State's road game against No. 9 Oregon on Saturday.

What is it?

Washington State, coming off back-to-back losses to unranked opponents, gets one of its toughest games of the year when it travels to Eugene to take on the Ducks.

Where is it?

Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

When is it?

Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. PDT.

Where can I watch it?

ABC will broadcast the game.

Who is favored?

As of Monday , Oregon was about a 19-point favorite in most sportsbooks.

How did the Cougars fare last week?

Washington State's 44-6 loss to Arizona on Saturday was the Cougars' most lopsided home loss to an unranked conference opponent since 2008, when former head coach Paul Wulff's club lost to Oregon, 63-14.

In this loss to Arizona, WSU scored an opening-drive touchdown, only for Arizona to run off the next 44 unanswered, spoiling the Cougs' homecoming game. Quarterback Cameron Ward completed 22 of 30 passes for 192 yards and one interception, plus one lost fumble. He hardly looked comfortable in the pocket, scrambling out to avoid pressure.

That brings us to the real problem for Washington State in that game: its offensive line. Three of Pro Football Focus' worst run-blocking grades in the Pac-12 last week went to three WSU offensive linemen: Tackle Fa'alili Fa'amoe (last, 40.0), guard Brock Dieu (second-to-last, 42.6) and tackle Esa Pole (sixth-to-last, 48.8).

That made it nearly impossible for Washington State to run the ball, and the Cougs paid for it all game. The Wildcats rushed three and dropped eight, covering WSU's wide receivers and giving Ward nowhere to go downfield. Meanwhile, Arizona had few issues getting pressure with only three or four rushers, forcing Ward out of the pocket, where he had little luck connecting with receivers.

That underscored a theme that has developed over Washington State's last two losses: Neither UCLA nor Arizona respected the Cougs' running game, laying out a blueprint for future opponents to use. How can WSU respond?

"Obviously, the main answer is running the football and being physical," Washington State coach Jake Dickert said after the game, "and getting at the point of attack and getting the ball downhill, and being confident on that."

The Cougs know the antidote to their problems on offense. They just haven't found a way to put it into action. In Saturday's loss, scholarship players combined for 19 rushes for 12 yards, the exact same numbers from WSU's loss to UCLA. It's becoming a serious issue for the Cougs, threatening to derail the rest of their season.

They've tried a few personnel tweaks. In Saturday's game, they replaced the left tackle Pole with guard Christian Hilborn and moved Brock Dieu to left guard. To start the second half, they brought Pole back in, moved Hilborn back to left guard, moved Dieu to right guard and subbed out Ma'ake Fifita at that spot.

None of those changes helped the Cougs turn things around on the field. After Saturday's game, they are officially the Pac-12's worst run-blocking team, according to PFF. They are also the fourth-worst in the Power 5.

How does WSU turn that around? That may be the question on coaches' minds the most this week.

"I think the biggest thing is we gotta get back to getting the ball out decisively — and quickly," Dickert said on Monday. "I think you see a little bit of hesitation in Cam (Ward) sometimes. But like I said, coverage-wise, we did get what we expected to get. So make the correct play."

Dickert also said he hopes to get starting tight end Cooper Mathers, who has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, back for Saturday's game.

Freshman edge Isaac Terrell and linebacker Josh Erling, both of whom missed the Arizona game, are dealing with "soft-tissue stuff," Dickert said.

"Hopefully, get those guys headed in the right direction," Dickert said. He offered no timeline on their return.

Scouting Oregon...

The Ducks are coming off a narrow 36-33 loss to Washington in Seattle, a thriller that ended when Oregon kicker Camden Lewis pushed a last-second kick to the right, resulting in Oregon's only loss of the season .

Still, the Ducks are a juggernaut. They have a Heisman candidate in quarterback Bo Nix, a workhorse in running back Bucky Irving and an offensive line that ranks first nationwide in PFF's pass-blocking department, giving Nix time to find receivers like Troy Franklin, Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden — a trio that's combined for 14 touchdown receptions this season.

The Ducks have been at their best at home, where they own three wins this season: 81-7 over Portland State, 55-10 over Hawaii and 42-6 over Colorado. The tip of the spear is Nix, who has completed 79% of his passes for 1,747 yards, 17 touchdowns and one interception, earning PFF's third-best quarterback passing grade in the Pac-12.

There are few holes in Oregon's armor, in other words, making this a daunting task for Washington State.

"On the offensive side of the ball, they're very creative, creating mismatches in different ways," Dickert said. "I think (Franklin) is one of the best receivers in our conference and in the country. And Bo Nix is playing at a Heisman-type level.

"The one major change from last year is they finally graduated some of those offensive line guys. It felt like they had been here forever. So they have some new pieces there, but other than that, it's a very experienced, polished team that's been through the wars."

Another strength of Oregon's is run defense. The Ducks rank third in the Pac-12 in that category, according to PFF, grading out at 81.6. They also grade well in tackling, coming first in the conference with a grade of 80.5.

That's bad news for a WSU offense that has yet to get its rushing attack going. How that part of the game goes might dictate the result.

"This is a physical team on both sides of the ball," Dickert said. "This isn't some talent team that just plays with fluff. It's not. I mean, they've got 42 guys on the defensive depth shirt. That's every scholarship player — and they play a lot of guys. I'm telling you now, they rotate in probably at least 18 guys up front. So they're always fresh. They're constantly attacking."

What happened last time?

Last fall in Pullman, Washington State took a 34-22 lead into the final seven minutes of the game, only for Oregon to score three straight touchdowns to take the lead. The Cougars responded with a touchdown rush in the final seconds, but it wasn't enough to avoid a 44-41 defeat.

In that one, Nix completed 33 of 44 passes for 428 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.