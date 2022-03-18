First look at Von Miller in Buffalo Bills uniform

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Buffalo Bills
    Buffalo Bills
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Von Miller
    Von Miller
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Buffalo Bills signed All-Pro pass rusher Von Miller. But you knew that.

You’ve come here to see into the future and thanks to our excellent graphics team at Bills Wire, we can provide that.

Check out how Miller is going to look on game day in September:

Here’s another shot of Miller holding up his own new Bills jersey at the end of the introductory press conference on Thursday via Spectrum News:

Related

Stefon Diggs, Bills teammates happy for Mitch Trubisky landing with Steelers

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo calls Tim Settle 'steal' of free agency (video)

Official: Bills bring back Jordan Phillips via one-year deal

Recommended Stories