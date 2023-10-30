First look at UK vs. Mississippi State football game: Story lines, key players, odds, more

LEXINGTON — Kentucky's slide continued Saturday. After spotting Tennessee a 10-point lead in the opening period, UK could not mount a comeback, trailing for all 60 minutes of a 33-27 loss at Kroger Field.

It marked the Wildcats' third straight setback following a 5-0 start this season. Now, they prepare to take on Mississippi State in Starkville, Mississippi, where Kentucky hasn't won since 2008. If UK can leave with a victory, it would secure a bowl bid for an eighth consecutive year to extend an ongoing program record.

Here are three story lines to watch ahead of Saturday's SEC tilt at Davis Wade Stadium:

Kentucky defense still seeking bounce-back showing

UK defensive linemen Octavious Oxendine (8) and Josaih Hayes (97) sack Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) in the second half of Saturday's game at Kroger Field. The Cats made some stops but fell to Tennessee 33-27.

The point totals for UK's past three opponents: 51 (Georgia), 38 (Missouri) and 33 (Tennessee).

It's the first time since 2021 the Wildcats have given up 30-plus points in three straight games. That season, UK responded by posting victories in its final four outings — giving up 21 points or fewer in all four — to notch only the fourth 10-win campaign in school history.

Kentucky hopes for a similar finish this fall.

Mississippi State could offer a reprieve Saturday: The Bulldogs boast the worst scoring offense (25.1 points per game) in the 14-team SEC.

But if MSU manages to break the 30-point barrier, it will be uncharted waters for Kentucky's Brad White: Since 2019, his first season coordinating the defense, the Wildcats have never allowed four straight foes to post 30-point games.

The last time that happened during Mark Stoops' tenure: The final opponent in 2015 (Louisville) and the first three in 2016 (Southern Miss, Florida and New Mexico State) all put up at least 38 points against the Wildcats.

Can Wildcats build off paucity of penalties?

UK entered the Tennessee game last in the conference in total penalty yardage (479) and penalty yards per game (68.4). But the Wildcats showed improvement against the Volunteers.

UK ended with four penalties for 21 yards; in its previous game, a 38-21 loss to Missouri, Kentucky had more penalty yardage (122) than passing yards (120).

"It is a lot better," Stoops said. "It is an improvement. We talked about that. One of our points of emphasis was playing much smarter. Foolish penalties, we didn't have any of those."

End of an era

This season represents the final chapter of the SEC as presently constituted. Next fall, Oklahoma and Texas will be league members. With their addition will come a myriad of changes.

Among them: the elimination of divisions. As a result, cross-division rivalries will go out the window, too.

The SEC paired up Kentucky and Mississippi State after Arkansas and South Carolina joined the league prior to the 1992 season. But the Wildcats' rivalry with the Bulldogs predates even that: The two schools have played each other every year since 1990.

Next season, that will be no more.

The two won't play during the regular season, meaning the only way it will stretch another year is if both reach the 2024 SEC Championship Game.

Saturday's winner takes a one-up advantage in the all-time series, which is tied 25-25.

Three Kentucky players to watch

UK quarterback Devin Leary (13) had his best showing of the season against Tennessee.

Devin Leary, sixth-year senior quarterback: Was Saturday a blip on the radar? Or a sign of things to come? Leary picked apart the Tennessee defense to the tune of 372 yards and two touchdowns (and no interceptions) while completing 71.8% (28 for 39) of his attempts. He'll square off with an MSU defense that has had problems defending the pass this season; the Bulldogs rank 88th in the FBS, giving up 238.5 yards per game.

Dane Key, sophomore wide receiver: While Leary spread the wealth around to eight different pass-catchers Saturday, no one was a bigger beneficiary than Key, who had game-highs in receptions (seven) and receiving yardage (113) to go along with a touchdown catch. The reception and yardage figures were single-game personal bests for Key, a Lexington native who starred at local powerhouse Frederick Douglass High.

D'Eryk Jackson, senior linebacker: Jackson is coming off his best game of the 2023 campaign, tallying 11 tackles, which included two tackles for loss. While overshadowed by Trevin Wallace in the Wildcats' linebacker room, it is Jackson who ranks No. 1 in tackles (55) through eight games. His total is tied for ninth among SEC players alongside Florida's Shemar James.

Three Mississippi State players to watch

Mike Wright, senior quarterback: With starting signal caller Will Rogers hampered by a shoulder injury suffered Oct. 7 against Western Michigan, Wright got the starting nod last week against Auburn. He went 16 for 32 (50%) for 161 yards, one touchdown and one interception through the air while adding 63 rushing yards on 14 carries in a 27-13 loss to the Tigers. Wright should be a familiar name to Kentucky players and the fan base: He was Vanderbilt's quarterback last season when the Commodores shocked the Wildcats, 24-21, to end their 26-game skid in SEC competition.

Nathaniel Watson, sixth-year senior linebacker: While Watson is slightly behind teammate Jett Johnson for the team and SEC lead in tackles this fall — Johnson has 84 takedowns, four ahead of Watson's 80 — Watson has been a more disruptive force all around. Watson's 7.5 sacks lead the SEC (and tied for seventh nationally) while his 9.5 tackles for loss pace the Bulldogs.

Shawn Preston Jr., sixth-year senior safety:Preston has picked off a team-high three passes in 2023. That total is tied for fifth in the conference. One of the players ahead of him: Kentucky's Maxwell Hairston, who has a league-leading five interceptions.

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State odds

Kentucky is a 3-point road favorite against Mississippi State, according to DraftKings.

How to watch Kentucky vs. Mississippi State football game

Who: Kentucky (5-3, 2-3 SEC) at Mississippi State (4-4, 1-4)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4

Where: Davis Wade Stadium; Starkville, Mississippi

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tom Leach (play-by-play), Jeff Piecoro (analyst) and Dick Gabriel (sideline) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington and online at UKAthletics.com. The game also will be carried on satellite radio: Sirius (Channel 138), XM (Channel 190) and the SiriusXM app (Channel 961).

Streaming: Authenticated subscribers can access SEC Network via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or ESPN+.

