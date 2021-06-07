First look at Trey Lance, 49ers rookies in game day uniforms

First look at Lance, 49ers rookies in game day uniforms originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

We have our first look at quarterback Trey Lance -- and the rest of the 49ers' 2021 draft class -- in full uniform.

Lance, along with second-round guard Aaron Banks, third-round running back Trey Sermon, and the rest of San Francisco's draft class were on-hand for 49ers media day this past week.

The 49ers rookies have been practicing at the facility for weeks, wearing the team's practice uniforms. As exciting as it was to see them running around in 49ers apparel, it just doesn't compare to the crisp game day uniform.

Which of these rookies will suit up and play Week 1? That question will be answered over the coming weeks and months.

In the meantime, we know how the future of the franchise looks dawning the red and gold.

