- NFL insider Connor Hughes reacts to Daniel Jones' comments at Giants OTAsSNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes reported from Giants OTAs on Thursday, where he gave his thoughts on Daniel Jones' comments on questions regarding his perspective on the rumors of the Giants pursuing a QB in the recent draft.1:13Now PlayingPaused
- Daniel Jones talks returning to OTAs after offseason rumors swirled around the Giants quarterbackGiants quarterback Daniel Jones addressed the media at OTAs to discuss his reaction to Malik Nabers joining the offense, and how he handled the swirling rumors of the Giants pursuing a quarterback in the draft.4:36Now PlayingPaused
- What should Jets fans expect from Aaron Rodgers, Sauce Gardner this season? | SportsNiteSNY's Eamon McAnaney, Sal Licata and John Jastremski discuss their expectations for Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The crew want to see Sauce guard the opposing team's best wide receiver every week and Rodgers to play at his MVP level.2:34Now PlayingPaused
Shapiro: Early London game better for a Bears' playoff pushAlex Shapiro joins Football Night in Chicago to talk about the Bears' week 6 game in London vs. the Jaguars
Which Bears WR will hit 1,000 yards first?Mike Berman joins Football Night in Chicago to discuss which Bears wide receiver will reach 1,00 yards first this season
First look: Trevor Lawrence dots Gabe Davis on out route at Jaguars practice
