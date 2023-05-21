First look at Stetson Bennett in a Rams uniform at NFLPA Rookie Premiere

Rookie quarterback Stetson Bennett has already hit the field with the Los Angeles Rams as they go through their offseason workout program, but he hadn’t been spotted in full uniform until this weekend.

Bennett was the only Rams player invited to the NFLPA Rookie Premiere where he and other first-year players spent some time together in Los Angeles as they get acclimated to the NFL. Check out some photos and videos of Bennett in his No. 13 uniform for the first time, wearing the number Kurt Warner formerly wore with the Rams.

We’re in Los Angeles, so why not give #LARams fans something to look forward to?! Former #GoDawgs two-time National Champion QB Stetson Bennett is flexing his completed pass celebration for all to see! #RookiePremiere #TheHobby #NFL pic.twitter.com/SRXj1pCS2a — Go GTS Live (@GoGTSLive) May 20, 2023

Here’s the full Rookie Premiere class for 2023, with Bennett in the upper-right of the photo.

And another shot of him and other rookies enjoying some lunch while in full uniform – helmet included.

