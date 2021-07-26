First look at the Steelers starters from the initial 2021 depth chart

Last week the Pittsburgh Steelers kicked off training camp released their first official depth chart of the 2021 NFL season. We have already talked about what surprised us about the depth chart but this is just a quick look at what the starting lineup would look like as of right now.

We would love to hear everyone’s thoughts on how you think this will change by the start of the regular season and does this group give you confidence for the upcoming season?

Offense

QB: Ben Roethlisberger

RB: Najee Harris

TE: Eric Ebron

WR: Chase Claypool

WR: Diontae Johnson

SWR: JuJu Smith-Schuster

FB: Derek Watt

LT: Chukwuma Okorafor

LG: Kevin Dotson

C: J.C. Hassenauer

RG: Trai Turner

RT: Zach Banner

Defense

DT: Cam Heyward

DE: Stephon Tuitt

NT: Tyson Alualu

LOLB: T.J. Watt

LILB: Devin Bush

RILB: Robert Spillane

ROLB: Alex Highsmith

LCB: Joe Haden

RCB: Cameron Sutton

NCB: Antoine Brooks Jr.

FS: Minkah Fitzpatrick

SS: Terrell Edmunds

Special Teams

K: Chris Boswell

P: Jordan Berry

LS: Kameron Canaday

KR/PR: Ray-Ray McCloud

