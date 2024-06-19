Advertisement
A first look at the standalone field where Wisconsin will play Northwestern on Oct. 19

Wisconsin will travel to play the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 19, 2024, in Week 8 of the upcoming college football season.

The Badgers and Wildcats have faced off in every season since 2013. Wisconsin has made five trips to Evanston, Illinois in that time.

A road trip to play Northwestern used to mean a game at Ryan Field — a field known for abnormally long grass in a high school-like stadium atmosphere. But that is now no longer the case. Northwestern recently demolished the old Ryan Field and is in the process of building a new state-of-the-art facility.

The construction will not be completed until the 2026 season. So in the meantime, the Wildcats are building a temporary solution.

Wisconsin will play in that temporary stadium when it travels to Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2024. Early reports pointed to Lambeau Field as a possible location. Those reports did not come to fruition. That has all led to the much-anticipated release of the actual location of the Badgers’ game against the Wildcats this season.

It is a remote turf field on the shore of Lake Michigan. That’s about it.

To be clear, this is just the location of the field. Northwestern is expected to put together a minor build-out that includes an area for the media and limited seating for season-ticket holders.

But the temporary stadium should take Northwestern’s atmosphere, or lack thereof, to the next level.

The Badgers will make the trip in mid-October looking to avenge a 24-10 loss to the Wildcats in 2023. Wisconsin is expect to improve upon a shaky 7-6 record from a season ago, while Northwestern will likely take a step backward after a surprising 8-5 2023 campaign.

