First look: Special NASCAR 75 logo revealed

Associated Press

Daniel Suarez says he was never concerned about his racing future and insists he won't be down the road despite signing a one-year contract extension with Trackhouse Racing for 2023. Suarez made it clear Friday that he accepted a short-term deal with the belief that it could lead to long-term job security once NASCAR and its teams have more financial clarity once the racing series lands a new media rights deal. “We decided to do it this way for now,” Suarez said.