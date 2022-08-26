First look: Special NASCAR 75 logo revealed
Get a first look at NASCAR's 75th anniversary logo, honoring 75 years of NASCAR history beginning in 2023.
With two playoff spots open, there's a scenario where it would make sense for Martin Truex Jr. to help Ryan Blaney in Saturday's Daytona Cup race.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Denny Hamlin said Friday that his 23XI Racing team did not influence Kurt Busch’s decision to withdraw his waiver for eligibility in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, adding that the team is doing its best to stoke morale in support of the veteran driver. Hamlin’s remarks come one day after Busch’s […]
Kurt Busch will miss the beginning of the NASCAR playoffs.
Carlos Correa crushes a two-run home run to left field, scoring Kyle Garlick to give the Twins a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st inning
Daniel Suarez says he was never concerned about his racing future and insists he won't be down the road despite signing a one-year contract extension with Trackhouse Racing for 2023. Suarez made it clear Friday that he accepted a short-term deal with the belief that it could lead to long-term job security once NASCAR and its teams have more financial clarity once the racing series lands a new media rights deal. “We decided to do it this way for now,” Suarez said.
An Orioles rookie hit a game-tying homer two pitches later.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR officials penalized six Cup Series teams for multiple failures in Friday’s pre-race inspection at Daytona International Speedway. Those teams each had one crew member ejected before Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock, MRN, SiriusXM), the last race in the Cup Series’ regular season. RELATED: Weekend schedule: […]
After failing to buy the Broncos, Hollywood mogul Byron Allen aims to buy the next NFL team that hits the market.
The Bills were short a punter for obvious reasons against the Panthers, so quarterback Matt Barkley filled in with aplomb.
5 takeaways from the #Bills' 21-0 preseason loss vs. the #Panthers:
The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway is on hold due to rain at the 2.5-mile superspeedway. NASCAR updated the timeline for Friday’s event with plans to get underway shortly (all times Eastern): 9:45 p.m. — Drivers begin to prepare to race — get in fire suits and start to head to the […]
Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman says he faced a cold dose of reality late in his career that ultimately convinced him to step away from the NFL.
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden throws his birthday cake off the yacht and into the ocean.
DeVonta Smith has added some weight and strength this offseason and he's done it all while fighting his Wawa addiction. By Dave Zangaro
Start time, weather forecast and other information for Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona on NBC and Peacock.
Despite his second-round 62, Max Homa is still 10 shots back of Scottie Scheffler heading into the weekend at the Tour Championship
The Warriors' Patrick Baldwin Jr. is already exciting those around the Warriors organization even as he recovers from an ankle injury.
Female players, including world number one Iga Swiatek, have slammed the US Open tennis ball rules. The men’s are heavier than the women’s and Swiatek, who spoke after beating Sloane Stephens at the Cincinnati Masters, has said it is leading to more mistakes on court. “We make more mistakes [with these balls], for sure,” Swiatek told the press.