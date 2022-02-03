First look: SoFi Stadium field and end-zone designs for Super Bowl LVI
Take the first look at SoFi Stadium field and end zone designs for Super Bowl LVI. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus have been busy filling out their staffs at Halas Hall.
The Bengals won't go overlooked next year, at least.
After shifting responsibilities within the offensive staff at the bye week, the Lions parted ways with offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn at the conclusion of the 2021 season. The move was expected after head coach Dan Campbell took over play-calling duties, which led to an increase in offensive production. Detroit has not made any formal announcement [more]
A 49ers fan is in a medically induced coma after an apparent attack outside SoFi Stadium at the NFC title game
President Biden should appoint a Black woman to the Supreme Court. What he shouldn't do is rely on the recommendation of one member of Congress.
The Saints have a handful of players whose contracts aren't up just yet, but who should be considered for extensions ahead of schedule:
Tuesday's unexpected post-practice battle between Florida State's Jermaine Johnson and Kentucky's Darian Kinnard capped off a great first day.
The Rams secondary faces a big test against the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, going up against a talented trio of receivers
Is Trey Lance ready? The 49ers have to find out.
There are quite a few NFL teams that could be interested in acquiring veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from the 49ers this offseason.
By all accounts and appearances, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh wanted to join the Vikings. By all accounts and appearances, the Vikings weren’t fully sold on Harbaugh. It apparently got awkward, with Harbaugh basically treating the move as a done deal during his interview, like Michael Scott did when he went to corporate assuming (incorrectly) that [more]
Denver Broncos executive John Elway said former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores' allegations about him were "false and defamatory"
Harbaugh responds after failed interview with the Vikings.
The NFL has a fire burning. The NFL’s media conglomerate is fanning the flames. Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports that “he spoke with a witness who said he heard Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offer former head coach Brian Flores $100,000 for every loss during the 2019 season.” The league initially declared that Flores’s claims [more]
Brian Flores and his attorneys asserted during their media tour Wednesday that they have evidence to support Flores’ allegation that Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 per loss to lose games in 2019, when Ross prioritized snagging a high draft pick.
Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL and several other teams concerning hiring practices went public on Tuesday, which is also when Flores interviewed for the Saints’ head coaching vacancy. Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis confirmed the interview took place in a media session at the Senior Bowl on Wednesday and he [more]
Through 55 years, the Super Bowl has featured its share of classics – and duds. We sorted every game, ranking them from top to bottom.
The Cowboys owner made more nebulous comments about his coaching staff, plus Kellen Moore may be closer to a HC job thanks to Jim Harbaugh. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Eric Weddle was out of football for nearly two years before he signed with the Rams ahead of the playoffs, but there wasn’t any rust getting in the way of his return to a prominent role in the team’s defense. Weddle went from playing 19 defensive snaps against the Cardinals to playing 61 in the [more]
What was so different about the Raiders for Josh McDaniels?