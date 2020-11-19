First look: Side-by-side Next Gen in-car footage
Check out the in-car view from Kurt Busch's NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen car test as he races side by side with Martin Truex Jr.
After a five-month delay, the NBA draft finally happened Wednesday night, and with it came some surprises — good and bad.
Let's take a look at the biggest winners and losers from an exciting 2020 NBA Draft.
Sacramento Kings Grade: A In: (12) Tyrese Haliburton; (40) Robert Woodard II; (43) Jahmi'us Ramsey; 2021 second-round pick (from Houston); 2022 second-round pick (from Memphis); cash considerations Out: (35) Xavier Tillman; (52) Kenyon Martin Jr. Hey, the Kings had a good draft.
Assigning grades to a draft that just happened is foolish. Today's reaches can become steals while sure bets can turn into misses. Let's try anyway.
The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.
The Rockets' asking price for a James Harden trade has been revealed, and it's a steep one.
The Knicks and Jazz are in agreement on a trade that would send veteran center Ed Davis to New York, according to The Athletic’s Tony Jones.
Gordon Hayward will test free agency after declining his player option with the Celtics.
We break down every pick and trade on draft night.
The Warriors still are on the hunt for a veteran center.
The New York Knicks waived veterans Elfrid Payton, Taj Gibson and Wayne Ellington and declined their team option on Bobby Portis on Thursday, just a year after signing them in free agency. The Knicks signed all the veterans as part of a seven-player class in the summer of 2019.
The Bucks planned to send Donte DiVincenzo, D.J. Wilson and Ersan Ilyasova to the Kings for a signed-and-traded Bogdan Bogdanovic.
Rarely does a head coach fire an assistant coach on the spot mid-season. When it happens, legal questions invariably follow. The New York Giants will have to find some of those answers after head coach Joe Judge abruptly terminated offensive line coach Marc Colombo on Wednesday. While initial media reports indicated the firing came on […]
It's up to the NFL how hard a line it wants to take with the latest Antonio Brown incident.
If you're looking for optimism about the severity of Klay Thompson's lower leg injury, you've come to the wrong place.
Devin Dotson of Kansas and Killian Tillie of Gonzaga top the list.
Lexi Thompson made her fifth career hole-in-one on the LPGA in the first round of the Pelican Women's Championship.
The Warriors added the most talented big man in the draft Wednesday night.
Atlanta was already pushing the limit of building-block bigs with John Collins and Clint Capela.
The Miami Heat baller is a former Jordan Brand ambassador.