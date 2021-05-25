A first look at Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jamin Davis and more from WFT's OTAs

A first look at Ryan Fitzpatrick and more from WFT's OTAs originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team returned to the practice field on Tuesday, and it was the first look at a number of new players.

Ryan Fitzpatrick took the field and threw to Curtis Samuel, William Jackson prowled the sidelines and Jamin Davis lined up at linebacker with the first team defense.

It wasn't real football, there was no contact and not every player was in attendance. Like who? Chase Young and Montez Sweat to name two (Ron Rivera, for his part, didn't seem concerned by their absence.)

Here's a list of notes and observations:

Fitzpatrick is a tinkerer and a talker. On multiple occasions he seemed to be talking with his new pass catchers, and before one individual drill rep with Logan Thomas, the veteran quarterback stopped the tight end to talk through positioning on the route. Washington signed Fitzpatrick to be a steady hand at the game's most important position, and at least in late May, he seems quite comfortable in that role.

WFT's first-round draft pick Jamin Davis lined up at middle linebacker in the team's base 4-3 defense, which was a surprise. Davis was flanked by Cole Holcomb and Jon Bostic, but many expected the veteran Bostic to man the middle and Davis to work the outside. Again, it's only May, and a lot can change, but that was a surprise. Keep in mind the Washington defense usually lines up in its base 4-3 defense on fewer than half of the team's snaps, and Davis will play when defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio calls for nickel or dime packages too.

While it's much too early to draw conclusions about increased production, the increased speed among the Washington wide receiver group was hard to miss. Curtis Samuel showed a flash of lateral fast on a handoff and rookie wideout Dyami Brown got loose downfield in a team session later in the practice.

The "starting" offensive line in May will likely look much different in September. From left to right Washington went with Saadhiq Charles, Wes Schweitzer, Chase Roullier, Brandon Scherff and Cornelius Lucas. By the time September rolls around expect that to look much, much different. Charles Leno also missed the OTA session; his wife recently had a baby.

It was weird not to see Morgan Moses at OTAs. It just was. He's so big and such a presence.

At various points in the last year Ron Rivera had the Washington staff install new drainage on the practice fields, and it's working well. Monday saw significant rain fall in the Washington area, and in year's past, that would have meant Tuesday's session moved to the indoor practice bubble. Not anymore. The fields looked dry and sharp, unlike the puddled messes that have popped up in recent seasons.

Sammis Reyes is an athletic freak, but remains a work in progress in blocking and footwork. I wouldn't put him ahead of rookie John Bates on the depth chart until that changes.

Landon Collins suffered an Achilles injury last fall and missed a large part of the season. He was back at practice Tuesday and looked to be moving around well. Kelvin Harmon missed all of last year with a knee injury and was also back at practice and moving well.

As for Young and Sweat missing OTAs, it's a non-issue for me. Those guys are studs and are working out on their own. Young went from college football to the NFL without an organized offseason last year. I'm not worried.

As for Steven Sims Jr. missing OTAs, seems like a bad idea. There might well be a valid reason for the absence, but he's in a serious roster bottle after Washington overhauled their receiver group this offseason.

The next OTA session with media members present comes June 2nd.